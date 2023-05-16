What is the best time to post YouTube Shorts for your audience?

YouTube is undoubtedly one of the biggest video streaming platforms in the world. The platform is the second most visited website after Google. In addition to its popularity, the platform is a hub for marketers and advertisers who promote their brands to a broader audience. As an up-and-coming content creator, what is the best time to post YouTube Shorts?

YouTube Shorts is a feature that allows viewers to scroll through endless queues of videos quickly. Content creators can upload short vertical videos here, with licenced music and on-screen captions. The platform allows content creators to interact with their audience by responding to comments.

What is the best time to post YouTube Shorts videos?

The best time to post YouTube Shorts depends on your target audience, type of content and time zone. Brands and influencers don't just post content without a planned routine. Established and successful content creators follow various guidelines to maximise the outcome regarding viewership.

To better understand the guidelines, below is a breakdown of what you must consider before hitting that upload button.

YouTube Analytics

According to YouTube Help, the best time to upload should be based on the viewer demographics. YouTube Analytics provides creators with details of their viewer's data.

Accessing the Audience tab in YouTube Analytics will give you an overview of who's watching your YouTube videos and insights into their demographics.

The target audience

Your target audience is a significant consideration because it is who your content is for. Learning about your audience's demographics can provide insight into when the majority will likely be online.

The demographics include basing your upload on your audience's location, age and preference. For example, if you are posting for the working class, uploading during worktime hours is bound to result in low viewership.

The time zone

A time zone is a geographical area that observes a consistent standard time for legal, commercial, and social purposes. Instead of strictly following longitude, time zones follow the boundaries between countries and their subdivisions.

If you are targeting a global audience, knowing their time zones is a determinant when posting your videos online. Uploading when your target audience is asleep will work against you, but posting during the daytime will generate more views. Most people will likely interact with your content during the evenings and weekends.

Type of content

Having an insight into what to post during work hours or days instead of the weekend can work in your favour. Some content types, like tutorials, can be posted during the workday. On the other hand, entertainment and comedy content will receive more views during weekends or evenings.

Capitalising on peak hours

What are peak hours? It is the period when your target audience is most active on the platform. Varying on demographics, the most common peak hours are between 12 pm to 3 pm and from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Additionally, most viewers consume content at the start of the week. Therefore, creating a schedule where you upload content during these days might work to your advantage.

Is there a good time to post YouTube Shorts?

Yes. Posting content during peak hours (when your target audience is most active on the platform) is the best time. In addition to the peak hours, posting during some weekdays, mainly Monday and Tuesday, will yield the best results.

How often should I post YouTube Shorts?

Your objectives and target audience determine the answer. If you want to fast grow your account, publishing a few times per day might be the way to go. However, consistency and quality are more vital than quantity.

Does upload time affect YouTube Shorts?

Yes, it can. If you have a new channel, your content can take 3 to 5 days to enter the YouTube algorithm. However, the delay can sometimes be shorter, with some uploads gaining thousands of views on the first upload day.

Therefore, the best way is to learn the analytics and dynamics of YouTube Shorts, enabling you to make the correct decisions when posting.

Why does the best time to post on YouTube Shorts matter?

Posting on YouTube at the recommended time helps maximise reach and engagement with your target audience. Capitalising on peak hours ensures that many people view and share your content. In addition, uploading at the recommended time helps create consistency and grow your fanbase.

FAQs

What is YouTube Shorts? It is a segment within YouTube where content creators can post limited-timed videos of 60 seconds or less. What is the best time to post Shorts? The best time to post content is during the peak hours. How do I get more views on YouTube Shorts? Maintaining consistency, knowing your audience and uploading quality videos. What is the difference between YouTube Shorts and regular YouTube videos? The main difference is that Shorts are limited to 60 seconds, while regular ones are longer and not horizontal. Is there a limit to how many YouTube Shorts you can upload? No, there isn't. You can post as many YouTube Shorts as you want. Can I post 2 Shorts a day? Yes, you can. However, it is crucial to consider your audience and the quality of your content before uploading many videos daily. Can I add text to my YouTube Shorts? The platform has a built-in text editor that you can utilise if you require text on your uploads.

The best time to post YouTube Shorts depends on your preference, target audience and time zone. However, there are other timeframes recommended. Most reports suggest posting between 2 to 4 pm (EST) on weekdays and between 9 to 11 am (EST) on weekends.

