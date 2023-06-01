Who is Lindsay Wagner's spouse? A look into the actress' relationship history

Celebrity spouses have fascinated fans due to the statuses of their better halves. Usually, these spouses receive the same attention their celebrity partners get. One such celebrity is Lindsay Wagner, an actress, model and author. She has an exciting relationship history, being married and divorced four times. What happened to her, and who is Lindsay Wagner's spouse now?

Actress Lindsey Wagner attends the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films' 40th Annual Saturn Awards at The Castaway in Burbank, California. Photo: David A. Walega

Source: Getty Images

Lindsay Wagner's acting career began in 1971, appearing in Scruples. She has also starred in television shows, such as The Bionic Woman (1976–1978), Blood & Treasure (2022) and Grey's Anatomy (2018–2019). But apart from her career, the actress's personal life has been a matter of interest among her fans.

Full name Lindsay Jean Wagner Gender Female Date of birth 22 June 1949 Age 74 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Marilyn Louise Father William Nowels Wagner Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Allan Rider, Michael Brandon, Henry Kingi Lawrence Mortorff Children Dorian Kingi, Alex Kingi Profession Actress Net worth $15 million Facebook

Who is Lindsay Wagner?

Lindsay Jean Wagner is an American film and television actress, model, author, singer, and acting coach. She was born on 22 June 1949 in Los Angeles, California and is 73 years old (as of 2023). The actress's parents, Marilyn Louise (née Thrasher) and William Nowels Wagner, divorced when she was seven.

Who is Lindsay Wagner's spouse?

Currently, Lindsay Wagner is unmarried. However the actress has been married four times, but all of the marriages ended in divorce. Below is a breakdown of the actress's love life journey over the years.

Allan Rider (1971–1973)

Lindsay's first marriage was in 1971 to music publisher Allan Rider. According to WhosDatedWho, the couple dated for one year (1970 to 1971) before tying the knot. They stayed together for two years before divorcing in 1973.

Michael Brandon (1976–1979)

The actress's second marriage was to actor Michael Brandon. The couple got together in 1975 and dated for one year before marrying on 19 December 1976. Their marriage lasted two years, and they divorced in 1979.

Henry Kingi (1981–1984)

Henry Kingi and Lindsay Wagner attend The Nashville Network Telecast Party in Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Lindsay's third marriage was to stuntman Henry Kingi. They had met previously on the set of The Bionic Woman (1976–1978) but began dating in 1980. After dating for one year, the couple tied the knot on 16 May 1981.

Their marriage resulted in two children, Dorian (born in 1982) and Alex (born in 1986). The marriage didn't work out, as Lindsay and Henry Kingi divorced in 1984 after two years.

Lawrence Mortorff (1990–1993)

In 1990, Lindsay married TV producer Lawrence Mortorff. The couple had met and dated for one year, from 1989 to 1990. They got married on 6 May 1990. Their marriage lasted three years, and the couple divorced in 1993.

Who is Lindsay Wagner's husband?

The actress is currently single. Her ex-husbands include Allan Rider (m. 1971 and d. 1973), Michael Brandon (m. 1976 and d. 1979), Henry Kingi (m. 1981 and d. 1984) and Lawrence Mortorff (m. 1990 and d. 1993).

Did Lindsay Wagner marry?

Lindsay Wagner attends Night of the Stars during the San Diego International Film Festival at Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

After her four divorces, the actress didn't marry again. However, she was to blogger and author David Dendy though it is unclear whether it was before or after her marriage.

She was also romantically involved with Captain Daniel M. Yoder before her first marriage to Allan Rider. The relationship ended when Captain Daniel M. Yoder went to Vietnam.

Is Jill Wagner Lindsay Wagner's daughter?

No, she isn't. Lindsay has two children, sons Dorian and Alex. Jill Suzanne Wagner, an American actress and television personality, is the daughter of David Wagner, a US Marine. The only relation between Jill Wagner and Lindsay Wagner is that they share the same last name.

The topic of Lindsay Wagner's spouse has been a matter of public interest. Many have been curious to know if the actress is dating or if she is married. Lindsay has been married and divorced four times and has two children from one of her marriages.

