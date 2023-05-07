Who is Gabriel Iglesias' wife? Here's everything you need to know

Gabriel Iglesias, nicknamed Fluffy, is an American actor and stand-up comedian who has produced several comedy specials and appeared in numerous TV shows and films. Despite being a celebrity, he has kept some parts of his personal life private, especially his dating life. Who is Gabriel Iglesias' wife or girlfriend?

Gabriel Iglesias first appeared in public with his then-girlfriend, Claudia Valdez, at an event in 2008. She has since been known to be his long-time girlfriend. However, the two called it quits after years of dating.

Claudia Valdezs' profile summary

Full name Claudia Valdez Gender Female Date of birth 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christian Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in kilograms 82 Weight in pounds 180 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Children Frankie Famous for Gabriel Iglesias' GF

Who is Claudia Valdez?

Ms Valdez is an American actress and producer born in 1980 in the United States. She gained popularity from her association with Gabriel Iglesias, the American actor and stand-up comedian. She was a mother of one before her relationship with the actor. However, the two later separated after several years of being together.

Career

After completing her studies, Claudia Valdez took an interest in modelling and acting but didn't start immediately. She did odd jobs before she landed a role in the film Monsters in 2010, where she starred as a nurse in a maternity ward and shared the screen with multiple renowned actors.

Additionally, Claudia has worked as a producer in several Mexican films, for example, Monstruo, Infamundo, and Gajes Del Oficio. She has also been a production coordinator in other films, including El Buffalo De La Noche, Troy, The Legend of Zoro, Jarhead and La Zona.

Gabriel Iglesias' wife's net worth

It is clear that Valdez has worked on a couple of projects; however, her exact net worth is unknown. Her ex-lover comedian is alleged to be worth $40 million as of 2023.

Is Gabriel Iglesias still with his wife?

Valdez and Gabriel were never married. They met in 2008 in a movie set. The two started dating but kept their relationship a secret. Their relationship became public after they were seen together at a charity event, A Wish for Animal Benefit. They were together for 12 years before their broke up in 2020.

Mr Iglesias revealed that he battled depression and alcoholism in the same year. However, it is yet to be established whether the separation was the cause of his depression or alcoholism was the cause of his separation.

Frequently asked questions

Many regard Claudia Valdez as Gabriel Iglesias' wife. They were together for 12 years before they called it quits. She has managed to keep her life under wraps despite previously being linked to the comedian.

