A video of a young man sharing his views about the arrest of the four Ghanaian students has got people talking online

This comes after he opined that many people in Ghana, based on their comments, seem to be happy

Social media users who watched the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns of the young man

A Ghanaian student currently studying in the US has expressed his reservations about the dismissal of the four Ghanaians from Lehigh University.

In a video, the young man @_samcharles lashed out, saying out the commentary by some people about the arrest of the Ghanaians seems to suggest that they are happy.

A Ghanaian student in the US has chided critics who are jubilating over the dismissal of four Ghanaian students from Lehigh University. Photo credit: @_samcharles_/TikTok @Daily View TV/YouTube

He opened up about how some people are excited to share news of their students' dismissal and arrest as if they have issues with Ghanaians living abroad.

"What bothers me is how most people living in Ghana are celebrating, juding from the way they are sharing the news, it is evident that they are happy these four people have suffered this fate. There are people who are just waiting to hear bad news about you so they celebrate."

Evans Oppong, the 2021 NSMQ winner, together with Otis Opoku Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai and Henry Dabuo, have been charged with forgery and theft of services.

The quartet were accused of falsifying transcripts to gain a scholarship to Lehigh University.

At the time of writing the report, the video by the young man had generated over 9000 likes and 600 comments.

Ghanaians react to the student's opinions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions about the young man's concerns

Engineer Kwesi commented:

"It is going to affect new applicants in one way or another. We are cooked chale."

Stephen added:

"it's because of how people outside think they're better than those home."

Cyrus reacted:

"Oh Charley don’t say that. We ain’t happy about this. It clothes us with negativity as a whole country. It’s so sad."

ISAAC added:

"Bro my problem is why did they gave name reference on thier personal statement… I think if not that one deaaa anka they go catch only one."

Man unhappy over the dismissal of four student

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student currently pursuing further studies in the US has expressed pain at the news about the dismissal and subsequent arrest of four Ghanaian students.

In a video on TikTok, the young man looked sad about the situation at Pennsylvania's Lehigh University.

He said this could cause other universities to be more cautious when receiving admissions from Ghanaians.

