Some students of Lehigh University in the US have accused the institution of bias against the four Ghanaian nationals arrested for forgery

The students who have concealed their identity for fear of being victimised said another student was sent home to India after lying about his father's demise to get a scholarship

Netizens who saw the post about the arrest of the four Ghanaians were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section

Lehigh University is facing allegations of bias following the arrest of four Ghanaian students who reportedly forged their transcripts to gain financial aid from the school.

As of this publication, the four were in custody following a complaint lodged against them by the institution. Charges have also been pressed against them.

In a report filed on lehighvalleylive.com, the accusers, who are students of the institution and friends of the four Ghanaian men, argued that the punishment meted out to them is disproportionately severe compared to a similar incident involving another student.

According to them, the other student, an Indian, in June 2024, was also nabbed for altering his transcript and faking his father's death to gain admission to the prestigious University. This student pleaded guilty, was sentenced to time served and was sent home to India.

Their Ghanaian friends, however, have been locked up in prison with hard criminals, although their case has not been heard.

Lehigh students set up GoFundMe

The students accusing the University of bias towards their Ghanaian friends have initiated steps to free them. They recently set up a GoFundMe to support their friends.

"Despite these allegations, these students were integral members of the Lehigh community and had excellent academic records. They have been in prison for the past week and do not have the financial means to navigate this situation and advocate for their rights," the said on the GoFundMe page.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians are still reeling from the pain following the arrest of the four Ghanaian students.

Former NSMQ star among arrested students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a former NSMQ star who excelled in the competition is among the arrested students.

Evans Oppong was among the team that led Prempeh College to victory in the 2021 national contest.

