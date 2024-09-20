Confusion Erupts At Presidential Balloting, Cheddar Walks Out

Chaos erupted at the Electoral Commission during the presidential balloting process on Friday, September 20, 2024

The NDC representative had protested the use of a particular balloting ball, arguing that it undermined the integrity of the process

The second controversy occurred when Nana Kwame Bediako walked out of the room during the balloting process

Confusion erupted during the presidential balloting process at the Electoral Commission on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The first incident occurred when Dr Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), protested against the balloting balls being used.

His protest came after the representatives for the various political parties and candidates selected their slots.

After the process, Dr Omane Boamah pointed out that one of the balls had a unique feature that made it easily identifiable.

He said this could compromise the process.

His protest was opposed by Evans Nimako, the New Patriotic Party’s National Director of Research and Elections, who said the excuse was frivolous and should be disregarded.

The argument resulted in 30 minutes of back and forth between the two main parties.

The commission agreed to replace the said ball, and the process was rerun.

Cheddar walks out during balloting

Nana Kwame Bedikao, the New Force’s independent presidential candidate, also caused confusion when he walked out during the balloting process.

The representatives were already embroiled in an argument when Cheddar abruptly stood up and headed for the door.

Just as he was leaving, one representative said, “Who cares whether you’re here or not?”

Cheddar stopped in his tracks and returned to the table to confront the representative.

He then disclosed that he stood up to use the bathroom.

He added that, “I’m sorry but we’re all here for one purpose. Although some of you might be sublets for other political parties, it’s very imporatnt that we have respect for every body in this room.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a sublet, whether you’re here working for another party, let have respect for humanity. And in fact, that should not be done that way and all of you are big men over here.”

The representative who had made the initial comment responded that Cheddar’s description of some of the parties as sublets was baseless and questioned why the EC would allow such comments in the room.

Full list of ballot positions

Meanwhile, the outcome of the balloting process is as follows;

Mahamudu Bawumia - NPP Daniel Augustus Lartey Inr – GCPP Akua Donkor - Ghana Freedom Party Christian Kwabena Andrews - GUM Kofi Akpaloo - Liberal Party of Ghana Mohammed Frimpong - National Democratic Party Nana Akosua Frimpomaa - CPP John Dramani Mahama - NDC Hassan Abdulai Ayariga - All People's Congress Kofi Koranteng - Independent Candidate George Twum-Barima-Adu - Independent Candidate Nana Kwame Bediako - Independent Candidate Alan John Kyerematen - Independent Candidate

EC schedules special voting on December 2

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission will hold a special voting session for select professionals on December 2, 2024.

Individuals and organisations must submit applications between June 17 and July 1, 2024 to be eligible for special voting.

All prospective applicants for special voting are to apply to their constituency returning officer

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh