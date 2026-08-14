Canada Publishes Oath Foreigners Must Take To Become Citizens in 2026

Canada's federal government has confirmed the exact words new immigrants must swear at their official citizenship ceremony in 2026

The oath requires candidates to pledge allegiance to King Charles III and commit to upholding Canadian law, including Indigenous treaty rights

Every citizenship ceremony also includes a bilingual rendition of O Canada, which all new citizens are expected to join

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Canada's federal government has published the precise wording of the oath that all immigrants are required to recite before they are formally recognised as Canadian citizens, setting out what every candidate must say at their official citizenship ceremony.

The oath is delivered at a structured ceremony, during which candidates repeat the words after a presiding official in both English and French, in recognition of Canada's two official languages.

Canada's government confirms the new citizenship oath for 2026, emphasising allegiance to King Charles III and Indigenous rights, alongside a bilingual national anthem. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The government has encouraged all prospective citizens to practise the oath and the national anthem before attending.

What Canada's citizenship oath says

The English version of the oath reads:

"I swear (or affirm) that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third, King of Canada, His Heirs and Successors, and that I will faithfully observe the laws of Canada, including the Constitution, which recognizes and affirms the Aboriginal and treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples, and fulfill my duties as a Canadian citizen."

The oath covers three core commitments: loyalty to the Canadian Crown, obedience to Canadian law, and respect for the constitutionally protected rights of Indigenous peoples, including First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

The government noted that citizenship ceremonies typically involve multiple candidates taking the oath simultaneously, framing the occasion as a collective affirmation of shared values and national identity rather than an individual transaction.

Canada at the ceremony

Once the oath has been administered, all those present sing a bilingual version of the national anthem. Each new citizen may choose to sing in English, French, or both.

The English portions used at the ceremony are: "O Canada! Our home and native land! True patriot love in all of us command. God keep our land glorious and free! O Canada, we stand on guard for thee. O Canada, we stand on guard for thee."

A bilingual rendition is performed at every ceremony without exception, reflecting the official status of both languages under Canadian law.

Canada announces proof-of-funds requirement for PR applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had set CAD $15,263 as the minimum savings a single applicant must demonstrate to be considered for permanent residency.

The Government of Canada last revised the figure on 7 July 2025.

The threshold is subject to annual review, meaning the required amount can increase or decrease each year based on updated cost-of-living data.

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Source: YEN.com.gh