Several top Ghanaian actors have been spotted in Kumasi ahead of Lil Win's new movie project this week

The cast includes Majid Michel, Adjetey Anang, Louisa Adinkra, and comedian Wayoosi, among several others

The actor and producer has indicated that this is in preparation for a much larger project titled A Journey to Africa

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Several top actors in Ghana have been spotted in Kumasi in preparation for Kojo Nkansah Lil Win's new EP movie.

Top Ghanaian actors, including Majid Michel, are spotted in Kumasi ahead of Lil Win's new movie project. Image credit: Poku 1 TV.

Source: TikTok

Lil Win remains one of Ghana's most prolific filmmakers, known for large-scale, star-studded productions shot mostly in Kumasi.

His most recent major project, "Captain Ibrahim Traore," premiered in August 2025 to a packed audience at SG Mall, drawing government officials, traditional leaders, and Burkina Faso's ambassador to Ghana.

He has built a reputation for using his films as a platform to elevate Kumawood and give newer actors room to shine.

Top actors assemble for Lil Win's movie

In a series of videos shared by Poku 1 TV on Instagram, a number of A-list actors have been spotted arriving in Kumasi.

Among them was veteran actor Majid Michel, who admitted it was his first time shooting in Kumasi.

Fellow veteran actor Adjetey Anang has also been spotted on set, alongside actress Louisa Adinkra and comedian Wayoosi.

A video shared by Poku 1 TV of Majid arriving in Kumasi for the shoot is below.

One actor who will not form part of the cast is Van Vicker, who has been notably absent from the production.

Lil Win has been in the headlines in recent weeks over his controversy with Van Vicker, having publicly declared he would never work with the actor again before announcing his own bid for the Actors Guild presidency.

Details of LilWin's movie remain under wraps

Despite the arrival of the cast, details of the movie remain under wraps. Only the title has been known as, per Lil Win's own indication, still to be officially disclosed.

Lil Win, in recent interviews, has also confirmed that this project is in preparation for a journey into fresh territory for the Kumawood industry, though he has stopped short of revealing further specifics.

AMA director opens up on movie's vision

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, AMA director Whoismclaw, real name Amankona Lauson Junior, opened up on the inspiration behind Nana Ama McBrown's new movie ahead of its premiere.

He explained that the film was inspired by his passion for telling authentic Ghanaian stories, describing it as a nostalgic and relatable production exploring family, sacrifice, and responsibility through a Ghanaian lens.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh