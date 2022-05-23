60+ only when they need you quotes about friendship to remember in life

Everyone has a few people they consider dear friends. Friendships hold value in many people's lives, as it is friends who stick by you when you need them most. However, the sad reality is that not many people will drop everything and come to your aid when you are in trouble. To those that have experienced one-sided friendships, only when they need you quotes will remind you that it happens everywhere.

How do you tell a good friend from a fake one? It is not easy to tell, especially if you make good memories and enjoy their company. Many people reveal their true selves when they are asked for support.

Be wary of those and read through these "they only remember you when they need you quotes" to know how to deal with them.

Friends who only remember you when they need something quotes

A true friend will not wait for you to ask for help to come through. They know that you need them even before you ask. A friend that keeps a distance when you need them most should be shunned.

I learnt early in life that it's not about who is real to your face; it's about what they do when you need their help.

When I was down, I started losing friends. Real-life lessons.

Count yourself lucky if your friends come through for you all the time

I want friends who will be by my side, not just those available during partying.

Lose your fame and success and find out who your real friends are.

One of the hardest life lessons is letting go. So I've released a lot of fake friends.

Most things disappoint until you look deeper. So look deeper into your friendships.

Whoever said 'lovers have a right to betray your friends don't'. had foreseen my future.

Betrayal is universal for people with no principle. Therefore, I pray no one goes through what I went through.

I only ask for reciprocity in friendships, nothing more.

It su*ks when you love unconditionally, only to learn that those who mattered most don't value your love.

I’m not crying because of you; you’re not worth it. You no longer matter in my life.

Keep your circle small. Some people are parasites.

People can disappoint you, or they can surprise you. It’s life, and you got to accept it.

The realities of life are complex. But, you have to learn to live with the disappointments.

Of friends who come to you for help only to stab you in the back. Stay away from those.

I do not need a large group of friends. I only need a few who love and care about me.

I have been abandoned by those I needed most. Su*ks big time.

Be careful who you trust; the devil was once an angel.

The demise of a friendship is equal to losing a limb. Some friendships are, however, not worth it.

I have given my all till my heart can’t give any more.

Forgiving someone does not always equate to a healed relationship.

Best only when they need you quotes

There is no point in having many friends who only stick by you because they benefit from your friendship. If you suspect that some of your friends are fake, find a way of vetting them and dropping those that are not useful. Here are fake people quotes to send them:

It is not easy to let go but is even painful to continue holding on.

Many people are suffering from a bad betrayal once in a lifetime. I am studying the feeling at the moment.

Friends who always want to receive but rarely give are not the best.

Like Sir Bayle Roche said, disappointment is the nurse of wisdom.

Helping without receiving any help back can be draining.

Friends need to learn that friendship is an art. So give as much as you receive.

It takes years to build trust, friendship and great relationships. However, it only seconds to destroy it.

Closed eyes, heart not beating, but a living love is all I ask from my friends.

Sometimes we create our heartbreaks through expectations in bogus friendships.

I want my friends to know that assuming is the root of all disappointments.

A special friend is hard to find, hard to lose, and impossible to forget.

Don’t be the friend that does not know how to give back. Help whenever you can.

Friends who disappear on you when you need them are not real friends.

Shun friendships that drain your energy. You are not a charity organization.

Sometimes it’s not the people who change. It’s the mask that falls off.

I’m losing friends because people are catching feelings I’m not catching.

People constantly change, and sometimes friends become strangers, and the worst thing is that you will forever stay in denial.

I despise people who call themselves friends yet never display any acts of friendship.

Relatable people use you quotes

Unfortunately, some people enjoy exploiting others. You will find friends and even family using people for their time, resources or positions they hold. Avoid the trap of such people by dodging their spaces and sharing relationship time quotes online. Reduce your interactions if you can, and keep your peace.

Please stay away from me if you are the kind of friend who hangs out with me only when you need me.

Act like you are broke for a while and see how the so-called friends scatter to oblivion.

I always figure that you and I will be eternal friends. Shockingly, forever is getting short than I thought.

I know for sure that we don't communicate but my hope is for one amongst us to express how the friendship was important.

Sweet is the memory of distant friends! I ask for your help, but you are nowhere to be seen.

It’s incredible how faster one's mood can vary, the soul sinks deeper than the ocean, and one person affects you immensely.

The most challenging thing about fake friendships is that it always comes from the people you consider family.

That friendship will not continue to the end, which is begun for an end.

Don’t fear the enemy that attacks you; fear the fake friend that hugs you.

It is easier to forgive an enemy than to forgive a friend.

It hurts more when those you considered family don’t come through for you when you need them.

A friend that shuns you during a crisis but is first to ask for your help when in need is a fake.

There is nothing like a one-sided friendship. Everyone should help each other.

The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies.

The worst thing about being lied to by a friend is knowing you weren’t worth the truth.

Faithful are the wounds of a friend, but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful.

It will cost you $0 to be decent to your friend when they ask for assistance.

Value friendships that you can rely on when in distress.

After being disappointed so many times, you lose hope in everything.

We must accept infinite disappointment, but we must never lose infinite hope.

Of friends who only get to be close when they benefit from you. Friendly pests.

It is such a horrible site when you are desperate but have no friend to turn to.

We’re not friends, we’re not enemies, we’re just strangers with some memories, and it’s not my fault.

Always be cautious with who you befriend. Keep your third eye open and treat everyone as they treat you to avoid being manipulated. Stay away from friends who come to you when they need you, and pass the message of only when they need you quotes about friendship. Trust your gut when it comes to whom you consider a true friend.

Source: YEN.com.gh