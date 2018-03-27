200+ Happy Easter messages and wishes for friends and family

Easter celebration comes with lots of happy experiences that every Christian worldwide looks forward to the season. Besides the fact that it helps them reflect on God's love and Christ's self-sacrifice for humankind, they find means of reciprocating the love to others. Sending Easter messages and wishes remains a profound way of celebrating the Christian festival.

Easter is commemorated on the first Sunday, immediately after the full moon and the spring equinox. Inspirational Easter messages express love to the recipient since this special day is about Biblical teachings and Jesus' phenomenal journey. He died for people out of love. Christians, therefore, send messages to show their deep affection for each other.

Best Easter messages ever

Lovely messages, customised to the recipient's desires, awaken one's memories of love's most excellent gifts. Easter messages for friends rekindle love, making it blissful and enjoyable.

When spring is at its best and all things seem perfect, love is present. I am thinking of you, sending my warm wishes just for you. Enjoy a Happy Easter.

You changed my world when you entered my life. The change is not subtle and straightforward; it's a change that brought colour to my life and made meaning for the same. Words cannot describe how much you mean to me. Have a Happy Easter, my love.

I still feel the same way since the first time I saw you. It is funny how my heart skips a beat each time you whisper words in my ears. I want to spend time together with you this Easter.

You changed my life; you changed my ways. I don't even recognise myself these days; it must be a reflection of you. You make my holidays unique. This Easter is not an exception.

A new life starts here during Easter Sunday. May it be filled with joy and love.

God loved the world so much to the extent of giving his only son so that people shall not perish but have eternal life.

May the Lord fill your soul with the light of hope and give a new start to your life. So get ready to welcome a new life.

If Easter says anything today, it means this: you can put honesty in a grave, but it won't stay there, you can nail it to the cross, cover up it in winding sheets and shut it in a tomb, but it will rise! What a day to rejoice!

As the sun rises, may your heart glow with joy and happiness, which comes from the true meaning of Easter. Stretch a hand of love and smile to a soul on this beautiful resurrection day.

Make merry of the resurrection day of our Lord Jesus Christ. Be happy with family and loved ones, and, most importantly, spread the gospel with the beautiful verses from the book of life. Rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

I am hoping your day is filled with the brightness of the sunlight and the sweetness of chocolate. Wishing you a Happy Easter celebration.

My warmest thoughts are with you and your family during this Easter celebration and beyond it. Being friends with someone like yourself adds something extra to the feeling that comes with this day.

This time of the year brings significant hope for humanity, and I am praying for you to have everything you wish for and every good thing that comes with Easter.

Easter celebration comes with joy, love and hope for the living; I am wishing you a memorable experience on this day and forever.

Hoping that today is just as unique and gorgeous as you have always been. Happy Easter Holiday darling

May your basket for Easter overflow with excitement, pleasant surprises, and peace of mind that will last forever.

I pray that you enjoy all the goodies that Easter offers as you celebrate today surrounded by family, friends and bliss.

Oh yes! It is that time of the year again; let us gather around, paint some eggs in bright colours, eat some chocolate cookies, and sing beautiful songs of hope and victory.

Spending this day with you gives as much hope for the future as the reason why the day exists.

Violets are blue, roses are red, and you, my friend, are unique like today - hopping by to wish my gorgeous bunny the best of the Easter Holiday.

Easter cute messages

Best Easter messages ever for friends are more compelling if you mention their names while sharing the message with them. Below are some Easter cute messages to send to that bosom friend:

May all your sorrow end and weep no more, my friend. Easter is here; Happy Easter to you, my dear.

Growing trees, new flowers, and birds beautifully whisper to me that it is Easter. Yet, the thought that you are my friend perplexes me.

Happy Easter to a beautiful friend! I love you.

May all the choicest blessings of the world be showered upon you and fill your life with delight. Let this Easter come with good luck.

The story of Easter is the story of God's beautiful window of divine surprise. May you find the renewal of hope, health, love, and the Spirit of God.

It is not just about the Easter eggs or bunnies. It's the hope that this season enfolds in everyone's home. May this season come overflowing for you.

I wish you happiness, prosperity, and continued success in this season of new beginnings, dreams, and new joys.

Easter brings us hope; may it linger in our hearts forever. I wish you a thrilled Easter.

May your Easter basket be full of joy, happiness, and peace today and always!

He is the Morning Star. He is the life. He is the redeemer. He is the saviour. May you receive God's blessings throughout your life, always.

May you find the renewal of hope, health, love, and the Spirit of God. Best Easter wishes to you and your lovely family.

May the day that God has resurrected bring you happiness, love and enjoyment. Have a fulfilling and pleasurable Easter.

May the good Lord open the heavens of blessings, peace, joy, love, and happiness upon you as you celebrate this memorable Easter holiday.

I am grateful for the friendship that we share. I am happy that we get to celebrate this special day together, and I appreciate the grace of Jesus Christ over our relationship. Wishing you a beautiful Easter celebration.

We must spread the word about Christ's resurrection and his second coming. So remain blessed and have a gorgeous Easter holiday.

May the love of God radiate all over you like the sun on this glorious day; be happy in the Lord and the beauty of this special holiday. Happy Easter to you.

This is in celebration of an Easter consumed with the remembrance of what the holiday really stands for: forgiveness, harmony, and the blessing of Jesus Christ.

Jesus Christ told the woman that he is the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in him, even though dead, will be made to live again. This is the power of Easter; it is why the season exists. Rejoice in hope in this Easter season!

I am sending plenty of blessings your way during this period of joy, peace, hope, and renewal of faith. Hoping that you have a wonderful time with friends, family, and all of your loved ones at Easter.

I am praying for you to experience the endless love that Jesus Christ has for all of humanity throughout this Easter holiday and forevermore. May the wonders of Easter usher happiness and completeness of faith to you and your family.

Anything that exalts your spirits to bliss brings you renewed hope and makes you complete with the wonders of Easter. These and more goodies are what I pray that you get out of this special day.

Praises and adoration be unto the Almighty God, the heavenly Father of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ! In his tremendous mercy, he provided us with the advent of living hope in the form of the revival of Jesus Christ from death.

Happy Easter messages to my love

Surprise your significant one with a well thought Easter message this season. Here are some beautiful Easter messages for them.

With you, my love, this day is a new beginning. Happy Easter.

As others have fun and feast on this beautiful day, I will dance to your heartbeat, my love, and make merry with each move. Happy Easter.

We are all blessed during Easter, but I hope you feel some extra love and blessings from me.

I want you to know that you are the only person I ever want in my life. So I would instead cry with you than laugh with anyone else because even crying with you makes me happy.

This period of the year reminds me precisely of how blessed I am to have you in my life as a friend, and I don't take any of the time we have spent together for granted. I appreciate everything that you are to me!

I feel so happy about Easter and you in my life; because of you, this period is worth every second. Thank you for the peace you bring into my life in this period and all year round.

You have always been my basket of sunshine, showering me with the brightest of goodies and the most significant dose of love and warmth. I cherish what you are to me every other day in this period.

I am praying that you have an incredible Easter Sunday festivity filled with the love and adoration of family, faith, and friends!

As we evaluate the wonder of Easter, we thank you for becoming an essential part of our lives. Let us commemorate the Lord Jesus Christ and his blessing of new life this Easter holiday.

We are grateful to the Lord for His windfalls of blessings and hope you can have an Easter full of stability and happiness. Let us recognise the miracle of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and His unending love.

We hope that you have a fruitful season filled with Christ's blessings, love, and happiness. In celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we pray that your year of happy new beginnings is around the corner.

Wishing you a Happy Easter from many miles away, and I pray that our bunny trails get connected soonest - sending you loads and loads of love from here!

Reminiscing on the many beautiful Easter holidays that we have spent with each other and cannot wait to see you soon and catch up on everything we have experienced individually. Love you, bunny.

I miss the fact that I will be spending this Easter without you, but I am happy all the same because you deserve everything that is going on in your life right now. So I am hoping this day brings you more beautiful things.

This Easter will be spent in your physical absence but be sure that I will have you close in my heart and remember all the beautiful times we have shared in the past on this special day. Hoping to see you soon.

If wishes were horses, I would be riding to spend this Easter together with you, but wary not because you are in my thoughts - I will be eating all the chocolate servings for two.

I pray that this Easter Sunday motivates you to renew hope, excitement, wealth, and sufficiency. May your light shine brighter today and always.

Lavender plaid, pastels, and pinks all lay about on this special day; the sun is shining, and the sky is blue. It almost feels surreal, like a walk back through Eden, and it is all because you are here to celebrate Easter with me.

Praying that this memorable Easter holiday showers you with as many bright smiles as you afford the people around you. You are the best.

Today is just one of the days that gives more reason for why and how important you are to my existence. You give me hope like Christ to Christians.

Easter makes me wanna write you a poem, so here it goes: Spring is springing, the grass has riz, I wish I were in the chocolate biz! Happy Easter.

Easter is the perfect time to bask in the joy of all of the blessings in your life; count your blessings and name them one by one - family, Jesus, friends, and, oh, lest I forget, how could I forget your favourite, chocolatey bunnies.

Catholic Happy Easter message

Easter celebration is unique to your Christian friends and family members as the reason for the season is their Lord and personal saviour, Jesus Christ. Below are some of the nicest religious messages you can send to your Catholic acquaintances.

Hallelujah! Christ is risen. I pray that the wonders of Easter help to renew your faith, hope, joy, and love.

"Father forgive them for they know not what they are doing." He has risen so that we may live forever and enjoy eternity; celebrate his love for humanity today on Easter.

Wishing you the many blessings through Christ in this special season and beyond. I pray the good Lord to exalt your heart to bliss and sufficiency.

That special time of the year is finally upon us. Beautiful Easter to you, my gorgeous friend. May the power that gave life to the Lord fill your heart with peace, forgiveness, love, and unquenchable joy.

The resurrected Lord and Saviour is celebrated in every ray of nourishing sunlight, in every opened flower, and in every green leaf under the soles of our feet. Wishing you plenty of Easter blessings.

It's more than the nice dresses in readiness for church and more than the eggs and the bunny. It's all about the hope that was inspired in believers after discovering an empty tomb.

If anyone asks you why you are confident and beaming with the hope for a greater tomorrow, let them know that Christ is the reason for the season, and he blesses everyone that rocks with him with astounding features.

Sending plenty of Easter miracles your way and praying that you have a peacefully reflective Easter holiday.

That time of the year is here again, and we must Barber around with friends, family, and well wishes to the resurrection of Christ, which is the biggest miracle to ever happen to humanity. Washing you a wonderfully splendid Easter holiday!

On this day, we will remember how Jesus chose to become a sacrificial lamb so that the burden of our sins could be taken away from us and placed on him. We will worship, praise, and give thanks for the hope he has given humanity.

Christ is risen! This is wishing you a pleasant Easter, complete with all of your heart's blessings and more.

Wishing that you will have a miracle-filled Easter with pure unadulterated love because that is what Jesus' death on the cross symbolises. We are free from sin, and we must celebrate the breaking of our sinful shackles.

Happy, splendid Easter! Praying that this glorious day will be a testament to the love and glory of God the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit, over our lives.

Today marks the beginning of a new life popping up all about us and fresh joy in our merry hearts. Happy Easter holiday to you, dear friend.

As the flowers are popping up and the trees start budding out, I am hoping that you will see something special to smile about all around you during this miraculous Easter celebration.

It's the dawn of Easter, and yes, it is time that we celebrate the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me along with spring and the renewal of hope in Jesus Christ. So I am wishing you a Happy holiday.

Easter is a good time to praise and show gratitude to the one who has kept us in good health and pure wealth. And, of course, it is that time of the year that I am even more reminded about how lucky I am to have someone like you walk this spiritual path with me.

Wishing you and your family a wonderful and Happy Easter just as we commemorate our heavenly Father's extraordinary sacrifice through his only begotten Son, Jesus Christ. Do have a prosperous Easter holiday.

Gathering together with family and friends to show gratitude for the great sacrifice that Christ made of himself on our behalf. This is in appreciation of the joyous rejuvenation it generates in the lives of all the children of God in this festive Easter season.

All that we must do is observe the words of our Lord Jesus Christ to the letters because, in Christ, all our questioning will be given a solution. Have a prosperous and noteworthy Easter holiday.

Easter brings happiness, fun, love, the freshness of spring, and God's endless blessings. Happy prosperous Easter to you and your loved ones!

It is no longer news that Easter gives rise to renewed hope in our souls; may it continue to grow in our hearts now and forever. I am wishing you many Happy Easter prosperity for a lifetime and another.

Easter provides hope for the future because after the spring is ushered in the winter. Our spirits will be filled with contentment, and our hearts will sing and rejoice.

Easter offers us yet another justification to be appreciative of God. May the joy of the resurrection of Christ fill our souls, and may the peace of his victory over death bring peace and renewed hope into our hearts. Have a prosperous Easter celebration.

Easter is God's elaborate plan to bless and save the world. It is the Supreme's way of telling all of us that hope will give birth to love, and the world will forever be healed from the stench of sin. May you have an insightful Easter today.

God's blessings abide with everyone who puts their faith in him. May the sunshine of devotion to God prosper in our hearts every day. May your Easter be filled with pleasant surprises.

Jesus was delivered on this Earth to be killed and resurrected into his rightful throne by the side of God in heaven. He knows us more than we know ourselves and can tell what we need without us saying. Here's wishing you an incredibly splendid Easter celebration.

"Look at my hands and my feet. It is I myself! Touch me and see; a ghost does not have flesh and bones, as you see I have." - Luke 24:39

May you understand the love of Jesus Christ this Easter Sunday as we commemorate the rise of Jesus. Happy resurrection celebration day!

Jesus Christ decides to give his life in exchange for our atrocities on the cross of cavalry. He died, so we can live for all of eternity if we believe. His love for us is so enormous and cannot be quantified. This is wishing you a very prosperous Easter.

I pray that the miracle of Easter motivates you towards greater accomplishments for the year. I wish you and your family a sanctified Easter and pray that you understand and recognise the grace and love of Christ Jesus in this Easter and beyond.

Easter card messages

It is Easter, and you don't know what to write in an Easter card that you wish to give to a friend or a family member? Below are some examples of Happy Easter wishes that you can put on your cards.

Easter is that time of the year that we must come together and celebrate the newness of beginnings. I wish you a pleasant Easter Sunday with all your loved ones!

Yay! Easter is here, and since it marks new beginnings, I pray that you receive all of your heart desires during this period and beyond. Happy Searching!

I hope you will enjoy the best time with your friends and family throughout Easter weekend! Here is wishing you and your loved ones the best of Easter this year!

Thank you very much for always bringing sunshine and happiness into my life. This is to hope you have a joyous Easter and a fascinating spring! Happy Holidays!

I wish you knew how I feel about your presence in my life; this life and Easter holidays will be less enjoyable if you are not here to celebrate them with me. Thank you for the continuous laughter and smiles that you bring my way! Happy holidays!

Thank you for constantly showing up for me. I am sending you precious thoughts and wishing you an outstanding Easter this year and many more!

Throughout this encouraging time of year, I hope you recognise every streak of sunshine and all of the eggs in your basket.

Easter is not just all about candy. It's about family, love, and peace. This is to wish that your Easter basket will be crammed to the brim with candy and all of the season's goodies.

You are all I need aside from sunshine and chocolate bunnies on this special day. I appreciate what you mean to me. Happy Easter celebration!

It is generally opined that Easter is a time of the year when hope soars in the sky like an Eagle. I wish you an incredible day filled with candy, joy, and laughter. Happy Holiday!

Holidays are extra special with buddies like yourself walking every choice in life with me. I am hoping that you have a beautiful Easter celebration.

Every day I am grateful for having friends like you, and it is even more surreal during Easter as it gives me great hope for what is to come to us. I hope you enjoy this beautiful holiday! Happy gorgeous Easter to my beloved bunny!

Celebrate the Easter weekend with happiness and candies while having it at the back of your mind that I appreciate that you are a colleague.

Hoping that you and your family have a fantastic fun-filled Easter weekend! God bless you for being such a wonderful colleague.

Chocolate bunnies do not taste as delicious as you do! Just wanted you to know that "somebunny" loves you. Have a fantastic Easter holiday.

Who needs traditional eggs anyway. I hope you get something extra gorgeous like yourself during this time of the year. Have a lovely Easter celebration sweetheart

It does not matter how many Easter candies you eat during this time of the year; I will not judge you. I can even share my basket of goodies with you because you are my favourite sweetheart.

Hope you have a banging Easter with loads of entertainment and candy! Hey, could you give me a call immediately when you locate the Easter Bunny's hidden stash?

Hey darling, I have good and bad news; which one do you want first? Never mind. The promising news is that we can devour every Easter candy we care to eat today. The bad news is that…Don't bother; let us enjoy the sweets!

I am hoping that you find Eggxactly what you desire for the Easter holiday this year! Have a beautiful one.

If only Easter were another day besides Sunday. I hope you enjoy your typical two-day weekend with surplus candy.

What sort of message does the Easter Bunny like to deliver? The ones with a hoppy ending! I hope that your Easter holiday will be as beautiful as you are.

This is wishing you a serene Easter that refreshes you with the strength to get all of your heart desires for the rest of the year, and I expect the Easter Bunny to bring you the loveliest Easter ever!

On this Easter Sunday, I hope that you will treat yourself to the sweetest chocolate for all of breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It'll be a delicious weekend!

You should not give up on your dream. If you look very well enough, you might just find your heart desires in the form of another Easter Egg. This is wishing you a happy holiday.

This Easter Holiday, I am wishing you all the peace, love, and joy in everything you do! Have a beautiful celebration

I am wishing you an enormous basket of chocolate and an atmosphere complete with sunlight. Happy Easter holiday to you, sweetheart, you are the most beautiful cute little bunny I have in my life.

I am so happy that I am enjoying the Easter holiday with you. Thank you for everything that you are to me. Cheers!

Even when the sun is not shining today, I am still grateful to have you celebrating Easter with me this season. I am sending you loads of happiness, peace, love, and laughter during this season.

This outstanding somebunny is super eggcited to be celebrating this Easter holiday with you, and I hope that this Easter is as unique and cute as you.

Happy Easter quotes

Easter is also called Resurrection Sunday. Christians commemorate this day because of its enormous significance in their faith. Take time to send inspirational Easter messages from notable people to those you care about, and remind them of this awe-inspiring season.

I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen: not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else. - C.S. Lewis

The angel said to the women, 'Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.' - Matthew 28:5-6

Easter is the demonstration of God that life is essentially spiritual and timeless. - Charles M. Crowe

Blessed are those who have not seen and have yet believed. - John 20:29

Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life. - Janine di Giovanni

There are always flowers for those who want to see them. - Henri Matisse

The promise of spring's arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter! - Jen Selinsky

Twas Easter-Sunday. The full-blossomed trees filled all the air with fragrance and with joy. - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day he created spring. - Bernard Williams

Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is. - Jessica Harrelson

Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life. - Janine di Giovanni

No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn. - Hal Borland

Let the resurrection joy lift us from loneliness and weakness and despair to strength and beauty and happiness. - Floyd W. Tomkins

Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime. - Martin Luther King Jr.

Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life. - S.D. Gordon

The flowers of late winter and early spring occupy places in our hearts well out of proportion to their size. - Gertrude S. Wister

Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life. - S.D. Gordon

Where flowers bloom, so does hope. - Lady Bird Johnson

The Easter eggs symbolises our ability to break out of the hardened, protective shell we've surrounded ourselves with that limits our thoughts and beliefs. As we break open our hearts and minds we discover a transformation into new, life-enhancing thoughts and beliefs. - Siobhan Shaw

The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies. - Kate McGahan

To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow. - Audrey Hepburn

Spring is nature's way of saying, "Let's Party!" - Robin Williams

Easter is very important to me, it’s a second chance. - Reba McEntire

Good Idea: Finding Easter Eggs on Easter. Bad Idea: Finding Easter Eggs on Christmas. - Jack Handey

I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and true love. Don't even try to tell me differently. - Dolly Parton

You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming" - Pablo Neruda

Egg hunts are proof that your children can find things when they really want.

Dawn and resurrection are synonymous. The reappearance of the light is the same as the survival of the soul. - Victor Hugo

There would be no Christmas if there was no Easter. – Gordon P. Hinckley

For I remember it is Easter Morn and life and love and peace are all newborn. - Alice Freeman Palmer

A true friend is someone who thinks you're a good egg, even if you're cracked.

If Easter says anything to us today, it says this: You can put truth in a grave but it won't stay there. - Clarence W. Hall

A man who was completely innocent offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act. - Mahatma Gandhi

All I really need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt! - Charles M. Schulz, Peanuts

Messages for Easter when a friend is sick

Easter is usually a fun-filled season when friends can grow their friendship even more by celebrating it together. Therefore, it can be very boring and frustrating when your buddy falls sick during this period. In cases like this, below are some happy Easter messages you can share.

I am praying that God will give you the strength to get well quickly. My thoughts are with you, and I want you to know that I am down for you through thick and thin. May God keep you so we can celebrate the next Easter together.

You are the bravest person I have ever come across, and I believe you will survive this disease. Don’t be frightened and try to stay positive. You will return to good condition again.

I don't want you to be pessimistic and unhappy. Exercise patience and take your prescriptions appropriately. You will get back to good health in no time. I am always here with you.

I insist that you keep your hope alive even though you are sick now. Just make sure to use your medication as the doctor prescribes. I will continue to pray to God that you recover soonest.

No medication is more effective than hope and belief. So, I admonish you always to stay hopeful, and I believe that God will get you up on your feet and cure you of this sickness in no time. Get well soon, my friend.

This is not the time to worry your head. I wish you all the care and comfort you need to wade through this daunting time. I pray that you will get back to good health as soon as possible through the mercy of the Lord Jesus Christ.

This ailment does not even have the strength to overcome half the warrior you are. I have faith that you will be back up on your feet in no time. Take very good care of yourself!

There are a lot of individuals who are always praying that you return to a healthy and comfortable condition. I am top on the list of those.

You being hospitalised has helped me discover even more how much positive impact you have on me. You have always helped me be myself and stay happy just by being my friend. I miss everything about you so much, and I need you to get well soon, please.

It has been only a few days since you have been away, but it feels like many centuries already; I am lonesome without you. Please get back to good and healthy conditions quickly!

I pray that the Almighty Lord furnishes you with enough resilience for the quickest recovery. Get well soon, my friend!

Nothing happens without the sa-so of the Almighty God; I am certain this illness was not meant to make you feel depressed or angry! On the contrary, I believe it is a stepping stone to more important things, and God will get you back on your feet soonest.

Like Job, I believe that God allows his favourite children to undergo difficult situations to make them better people. Your sickness is one of those moments, and I believe you will triumph as Job did.

I pray that God Almighty will shower you with all of his special blessings so that you get healed quickly. Get well soon.

I am amazed at your courageousness in this challenging time. You are a very fearless soul, undoubtedly. I wish you a speedy recovery to get back to chasing your goals.

I wish God’s limitless love encompasses you as you combat your illness daily! Praying for you to experience a quicker recovery!

The house feels vacant this Easter without your confidence and the sound of your giggle. It is really silent now, and I hope you will come home soon, dear.

I’m so heartbroken to hear of your sickness. May the grace of Jesus Christ speak of recovery into your existence and heal all of the pain. Don’t be upset or afraid, and let God handle everything. He will help you get back to healing ways sooner than you expected.

Life looks really pale when you are absent; please get well soon, sweetheart! I miss you every second and want you to know that I cherish you so much.

Facebook Easter greetings

Do you have a significant following on Facebook, or do you have important friends who follow you on that social media app and want them to know that you are thinking about them this period? Below are some cute messages for your friends on Facebook.

I am wishing you smiles, laughter, sunshine, and plenty of delicious treats during this Easter celebration, dear followers.

I hope you love Easter for the same reasons that I do. I see it as a time that allows us to eat all the chocolate we want while throwing caution into the wind. Have yourself a delicious Easter, friends!

Easter comes with the hope for the future, just like winter appears before the spring. Our hearts can be filled with happiness and beautiful songs. Happy celebration, online friends.

Commemorating the wonder of Easter, the elegance of God’s masterpiece and the gift of having you in my life. Happy Easter holiday to all my Facebook friends.

Happy Easter to you, my friend! I hope your neighbourhood is as beautiful as mine during this special holiday. Have a blast!

You are in my thoughts now and always, and I hope this season helps you find renewed hope and give a new form of energy to chasing your dreams.

You are at the heart of all my favourable Easter recollections. I am grateful and appreciate your efforts towards making the day so much fun for me.

You may no longer be interested in chocolate bunnies and egg hunts, but you’ll never be bigger than all of my love for you! Anyways, I don't believe you will outgrow the chocolate bunnies. So, have a gorgeous Easter, friends online!

Wishing you a Happy Easter! I pray that this wonderful day will give birth to testimonies in the likeness of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Hippity hop, can you hear the sound coming? Oh yea, it is the Easter Bunny approaching us!

How to write nice messages to a friend after Easter was forgotten by you

Did you forget about your friends during the whole Easter funfair? Well, it doesn't mean you are a cruel friend. You can send them a belated message to show you are sorry and still care about your relationship with them.

Easter comes with loads of fun fare with family and friends, but I am sorry I spent the most of it with only family. I thought about you while having fun and hope we can eat some chocolate bunnies soon and pretend like it is Easter.

Happy belated Easter, dear friend! I ate too much chocolate and daydreamed about being with you. Can we make it happen even though it is past Easter?

Happy Easter, sweetheart! Here's to many more years of hopping around with you even though we missed this year’s. I cherish you!

I hope you enjoyed the Easter celebration at your place like I did at mine. Wishing you all the sweetness you desire for the rest of this year. You are one special egg!

Hop, hip, hippity-hop! The Easter Bunny said to tell you that you are an incredible kid, and I couldn't help but agree. Thanks for being a great friend through the good and bad times. I hope we can celebrate Easter together next year.

The Easter feeling doesn't end; it indicates a new start of character and a new life of friendship. I might have forgotten to wish you Happy Easter, but you still remain my best buddy!

Allow your heart to be happy. Shout with pleasure and celebrate this great moment. Although Easter might have gone, the fresh hope and life it brought remain with us forever.

Easter brings us to trust God and ensures the experience lingers in our hearts eternally. I hope you had the best of celebrations during Easter.

The Lord came to the Earth to give us hope and reconnect us with the Father. I hope your Easter experience lasts you for a lifetime.

It is not just about the Easter egg or bunnies; it is the expectation that this season enfolded in everybody's houses. May God's blessing continue to overflow in your home. Happy belated Easter celebration, friend!

The passing of Jesus Christ provides us hope and life; don't distort and abuse this great chance, even though the season is past. He's coming back again. Jesus loves you.

Jesus loved you so much that he put his life down. Hope you felt his love during this Easter, friend! I wish you all the blessings the season brought.

FAQs

What is a good Easter message? Any message that captures the essence of the celebration. What is the strong message of Easter Sunday? A strong Easter message should encourage the readers to reflect on their lives and ensure that they embrace and share Christ's love and hope with others. What should I write in an Easter card? Any message that wishes the receiver a joyous and peaceful Easter holiday is fine. What is a good Bible verse for Easter? For since death came through a man, the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man (1 Corinthians 15:21) What is the main purpose of Easter? A means of celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. What do you post on Easter? Beautiful messages or quotes that talk about God's love and Christ's sacrifice for humankind.

Although Easter is a religious holiday commemorated by Christians worldwide, the day is significant to many non-Christian communities. It is a time to share the love with beautiful Easter messages. There is always a well-structured, concise message to send to somebody you care about. Choose the perfect one and share the love.

