Top 150+ romantic love messages for her and him in 2022

There is nothing as good as reading a romantic and love message from your partner. Being in love means that you share your life with that special person, including your thoughts and feelings about them. The subject of your romantic love messages can range from your love life to your future, career, family, and the plans you have with your lover.

Many people like it when they get good morning messages from their partners first in the morning. A sweet romantic message wishing you a good day from your boyfriend or girlfriend can change your mood.

150+ romantic love messages for her and him

Romantic love messages are essential in a relationship. You will know how your lover slept and what they are looking forward to as they start the day. Writing a good morning message also makes them see that you woke up thinking about them.

Thoughtful and loving messages for your partner

Romantic love notes for him should be a routine if you are a loving and affectionate girlfriend or wife. Make your man feel loved and appreciated in the love messages for him. And as a man, make it a habit to send romantic love quotes for her every morning.

I may not be your first love, first kiss, or first date, but I want to be your last everything.

If I were a teardrop in your eye, I would roll down onto your lips. But if you were a tear in my eye, I would never cry as I would be afraid to lose you.

My world was so empty and dark that it all seemed so meaningless to me. But when I met you, suddenly it felt like the sky over me has lightened up by a thousand stars. I love you!

I was dreaming of an angel to come into my life and shower it with unlimited love. Then I woke up and saw you.

I realized reality is more beautiful than my dream was. I am lucky to have you! I love you, baby.

It’s hard to find someone willing to stay with you in every up and down of your life. But you have shown me that it’s possible to find a gem.

When I look at you, I feel blessed to have you in my life because I know no matter what happens, you will never stop loving me!

Love can never be measured. It can only be felt. You have painted my life with the colours of heaven. I don't want anything else as long as your love is with me!

Even if the stars fail to shine, and the moon refuses to light up the world, I know I have nothing to fear. I have the best bae in the world.

I have my guardian angel to look after me, care for me, and love me forever and always. I can never ask for more.

You make me forget how to breathe. I love you, baby, till death.

Nobody is perfect, but you’re so close it’s scary. You bring out the best in me.

I can never say all I need is you right here.

I love you more than I did yesterday but not more than I will tomorrow.

I always wake up smiling. I will always be happy. And this is your fault.

The world might call me crazy, but I’m glad to be crazy about you! My sweetheart, I love you!

Loving you has become a must for me. It is no longer a choice or option.

If there's one thing in this world I'm afraid to lose, it's you. I love you so much that I can't afford to lose you!

You turned my life into a journey of love and happiness. Every second I spend with you, I fall in love even more with you!

If you ask me when I want to be with you, my answer will be – now and forever.

No matter what has happened. No matter what you’ve done. No matter what you will do. I will always love you.

You don’t know how blessed I am to have you in life. You have given a new meaning to my life. Love you.

I wish to be everything that brings a smile to your face and happiness to your heart. I want to love you like no one else ever did!

You are the reason for my smile and my happiness. I love you endlessly!

I wrote your name in the sky, but the wind blew it away. I wrote your name in the sand, but the waves washed it away. Finally, I wrote your name in my heart, and forever it will stay.

I am so lost in loving you that I don’t know the right words to express what I feel for you. No word can describe my love for you!

Loving you is the best thing that I have done in my whole life. Thanks for making my life amazing.

Every day, I thank God for sending an angel like you into my life. I love you so much.

No matter what happens, I know one person will be there for me. That's you, my love.

You are the brightest star that lights up my life every day.

Good morning my love! Sending you lots of love and kisses.

I just had to let you know, loving you is the best thing that happened to me.

The only time I stupidly smile at my phone is when I get text messages from you. You have no idea how excited I get.

If there's anything in life I wouldn't want to change, it is the chance to meet you and fall in love with you.

Your glistening eyes, attractive smile, sweet lips, and your entire being just hypnotize me with feelings I adore.

I want you to know that you're the centre of my fantasy because I love you way more than the sun that brightens my day and the moon that keeps the night awake.

Hi baby, you came during the darkest days of my life. I was disappointed and broken inside. And when everything was but a mess, your love shone the brightest. Then I started to dream of a bright future with you.

My baby is just the best. You have this fantastic way of making my heart happy.

How is my girl today? I want to be your favourite hello and your hardest goodbye. I love you.

What can I say? You've been there for me through everything. I love you.

Just know that you always have a special place in my heart, even when we fight. I love you to bits.

I feel so comfortable with you. It's so easy to talk to you. You are my happy place; you are my home.

I feel like I can tell you anything. I'm so proud to say you're my best friend and my boyfriend. I love you to the moon and back.

I know I tell you this a million times, but you mean the world to me. I love you so much!

I don’t even know how to tell you how much I love you. You’re the first thing I think of when I wake up and my last thought before I go to sleep.

Being with you has opened up my world, and I feel like I see things differently now. I’ll always treasure you.

From the moment I first saw you, I knew that we were going to have something special. It was just how, when we came together, we found ourselves in our world.

I feel like words cannot truly express how I feel about you. You are so much more than just my boyfriend. You put colour into my world, and I love you for it.

I’ve become a better person because of you, better able to love and care for other people in my life. You are so inspiring, and it’s always too long until I see you again. I love you. I love you. I love you.

There were mornings where I didn’t wake up next to you, and I promise you they were the worst. I am happy to have you in my life.

I don’t ever want to go to bed angry at you. All I want to do is be happy and kiss you goodnight.

Sweet romantic love messages

Think of what your partner likes or wants to hear as you compose that message. Talk of the beautiful weather and compare them to something that brightens your day. The romantic love message to him or her is one way of showing your love language.

I can’t believe there were days where I didn’t think of you and jokes I didn’t share with you. I promise never to leave your side.

You have become a part of me and who I am, and I am so thankful for it. I will always cherish our moments together.

I’m just as crazy about you today as I was when we first started dating, and every day I fall in love with you a little bit more. You mean so much to me, sweetheart. I love you.

I love you so much. You are my world. Without you, I don't know what I would do. You are the angel I have been waiting for all my life, and I don't want to lose you.

You are mine forever and always know that you matter to me. I love you, my friend and lover.

You are so amazing, and you do everything to make sure I'm taken care of. You are my life partner.

The love of my life is the most fantastic thing I have going on in my life right now.

I couldn't ask for a better boyfriend. I love you with my entire heart and soul, babe. You're my Pooh Bear forever, and nobody is changing my mind.

The only way you can beat my crazy was by doing something crazy yourself.

Thank you for being you and for accepting me for who I am. I love you.

I'm stuck with you forever because no other girl makes me go gaga as you do. I love you, princess.

We became boyfriend and girlfriend, not knowing this could lead to a blissful marriage. To many more years of joy and happiness.

My years with you have been the best years of my life so far! We have grown together, and you’ve made me the person I am today. I’m grateful for everything.

I love you so much. Thank you for putting up with me. I know I can be a handful sometimes, but you know how to treat me well. I love you.

I can't believe that two years ago I started dating you, my perfect girlfriend. I love you.

My one and only baby is here to celebrate this special day with me. I wish us many more anniversaries.

Thank you for being an understanding boyfriend. There is no one I’d rather have beside me.

You are everything the universe could give me. I love you from here to the moon.

You are the best thing that has happened to me. You are the most amazing man in the world.

You treat me the way a woman should be treated. You are the ground that I stand on, my knight in shining armour. I will always cherish you.

I love you to the moon and back. I could never ask for a more amazing boyfriend because I have the best one already.

I never want to go a day without you, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you so much, baby, forever and always.

I have fallen in love so many times in life. But every time, it was with you!

I love you- this is the least I can say. I wish I could do more to show what I feel for you.

My love for you is never-ending, and no matter how hard life becomes, I will always be there for you like you have been for me. I love you, darling.

I have a special chamber inside my heart. Nothing can occupy this but you. So I am sending you a box full of love, my sweetheart!

You can finish counting the stars in the sky, but you can never finish counting the love I have for you because my heart is filled with infinite love for you!

Every time you look into my eyes, you melt my heart and make me fall in love all over again. I love being loved by you.

I need an entire lifetime to appreciate God for bringing you into my life. All I want now is to dedicate this life to love you!

I don’t care about anything and anyone else, as long as you love me. I can ignore the rest of the world if you’re with me. I love you so much.

You are the queen of my heart. My heart finds pleasure in following your commands at any time and every time. You are the one I love!

No matter how many times I see you, your beauty makes my knees go weak, and my stomach growl in nervousness! I love you!

Darling, my day goes well if I get just a small peak of your face or hear that sweet voice of yours! You are indeed my lucky charm!

I live every day hoping to wake up someday with you beside me. Nothing can make me happier than a day that starts with you and ends with you!

I don't know if you feel the same, but I feel the love in the air. I feel it everywhere I go and in everything I do. I'm surely in love with you!

Spending time with you heals my mental health. You can heal me like nothing else, glad that I have you in my life. Thank you, babe. I love you so much.

A thousand reasons are not enough to make me feel loved and special. Only your touch and smile can do it in a blink. Love you forever.

Nothing in this world can replace your place in my heart because you own it.

My love for you will never fade away, as I have built a home for you in my heart with great care and loveable memories.

I love you with all my heart and promise never to let you down no matter what. Just know that you are mine forever.

Together, we have created a beautiful world. I never thought that my soulmate would be this perfect. I'm grateful to you.

Through many battles and plenty of hardships in the past years, we have been together, and we're still working to better our future as a couple. I love you for your understanding.

Here is a periodic reminder that I'm always here for you, baby! I love you and will never leave your side.

You showed me that love can be a beautiful thing, and I don't want to ever not be in love with you.

I just wanted to say that you're amazing, baby, and even though we fight (all the time), it doesn't change a thing. You're sweet, caring, and funny.

You know how to treat me right, and I couldn't ask for a better boyfriend. You need to stop thinking you're a bad boyfriend because you're not. I love you, boo, and I hope we can prove to people that we're strong enough to stay together no matter how much we fight.

It has been the best! I know we have had our fights over stupid stuff, but I really can't picture my life without you! You are my best friend. I love you so much.

I love you so much! You are incredibly my best friend! My rock! The sun to my cloudy day! I’ll never lose you.

I work hard every day, knowing that I have a wife to go home to. A wife I cherish and want to build a home with.

I love you, sweetheart. I always have, even in our ups and downs. My heart belongs to you till infinity.

The universe blessed me with you, and I have never asked for anything more. I love you so much.

My one true love! I don't know what I would do without you! I've been blessed with the best!

Love message for her

Loving husbands understand that romantic love messages for wife are the way to go. Love words don’t need to cover a whole paragraph. A single sentence will still make the wife smile with joy when they read it.

Dear baby, would I do without you? You’re the best thing that has ever happened to me. You make me smile every day. I love you.

I miss you; even though we have our fights, I know we can work through anything. I want to see you today.

You help me out so much. I love you with all my heart. One day I'm going to marry you, sweetheart. You're amazing.

The little things you say to me always put a smile on my face. You know how to get me, and I am never taking it for granted.

You make me want to listen to love songs, you still give me butterflies, and you always make me speechless. I don't know how I got so lucky to have such a fantastic person like you in my life. You're the best boyfriend anyone could have asked for. I am truly blessed. I love you to infinity and beyond.

You have always been my rock and inspiration; I don't know who I would be without you. You are all I want and hope to be.

I love you, unconditionally. When I had lost all faith, you gave me a reason to hold on and be strong, and I only hope that I can be half the amazing person you are.

I love you, wholeheartedly and unconditionally. If anyone deserves a happy ending, it's you. Thank you for always being my shoulder to cry on through the good and the bad. You are, and forever will be, my heart.

If people knew how amazing you are, how thoughtful, how funny, how kind, how handsome, how generous, how forgiving, and how wonderful you are, they’d understand why I’m madly in love with you.

I love how silly you get, how serious, how deep, how affectionate, how playful, how brilliant, how creative, how indescribable you are. I love the whole of you.

My heart was filled with sorrow and hard feelings, but you came and filled it with love and happiness. I can never be grateful enough to you for loving me like that.

I love how you put a smile on my face every time! I love you today and will love you till kingdom come. Thank you for everything, my love.

Every day of ours feels just like the very first day because I cannot help falling in love with you repeatedly. I love you!

My dear, you make me feel safe around you and bring out all the goodness in me. I think we are truly meant for each other!

Every time I think of you, half my worries are gone. You make everything around you so positive and energetic. I love you so much.

There are no words I could use to describe the love we share. I’m so incredibly thankful for you.

I love you more than the stars in the night; even every day we fight, my love will never change, even slightly. I love you; I do.

Each time I make a wish, I wish us to be together forever. I know it will come true because you already live in my heart. I love you.

You always give me a million little reasons to smile. I have never had anyone in my life who was so amazing as you. I love you!

When I look into your eyes, I see a world full of love and affection. I want to be lost in your eyes and find myself again in a new world. I love you!

When I look into your eyes, I get lost in the vastness of an ocean full of love. I feel lucky because you’re in my life. I love you!

The way you love me, I hope I can return it to your heart in the same way. So stay with me always, dear.

The time we have spent together is the best time ever for me. I love you more than I can say.

A sky full of stars is not even comparable with my love for you. My love, my feelings for you is immeasurable. You are my sweetheart.

You are the most beautiful addition to my life’s journey, and I could not want more. I love you to the moon and back.

My life is incomplete without your love. My soul is incomplete without your companionship. So please don't leave me till my last breath. Love you so much.

Without you, my life is like an earth without sunshine. You are the colour that brings happiness in my journey of life.

I would be a fool ever to give up what we have. I would be a fool to think I could find someone like you anywhere else. I love you so much.

My family thinks I’m bananas when I talk about you. I hope you get to meet them one of these fine days.

You are the only you. And you are the only you for me. I am so happy that we’re together. I love you to death.

One day, we’ll be together, in the same place, and I’ll get to see your sweet smile and hold your beautiful face. That will be the day I marry you and make you mine forever.

I hope you know that I love you. I love you so much. I sometimes think I love you more than I love myself.

I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day.

I was just thinking about you while I was on my way to work. You make me smile all the time, even when we’re not together. I miss you.

I would move mountains just to be with you every day. I just picture your face and your big bright eyes, and I can’t help it. I want to see you like yesterday.

I can't believe how lucky I am to be with you and how lucky we are to meet each other. Life has given me everything that I need.

Each day that I get to know you, I learn more about how wonderful you are. I talk to my friends about you all the time, and I’m never ashamed to show you off. I love you.

I love you so much and can’t wait to get married. I hope you have a good day and achieve all of your goals.

They say if it were easy, everyone would be doing it. Our relationship teaches me new things every day, and I love you for that.

I was just thinking about you and wondering how you were, so I thought I'd text you. My king deserves the best in the world.

I think about you all the time. I can't help it. You're my favourite song and my favourite book and my favourite movie. You're just my favourite.

How is my favourite person doing today? I hope you are having the time of your life as you wait for our weekend together.

One day, let’s go to the ends of the world and forget about everything. You are the only one that matters in my life, and I will do anything you ask me to.

I care about and love you very much. My life is pretty great with you in it. I can't wait to kiss and hug you tightly when we meet later today.

I love my baby boy so much. If I didn't have him, I don't know where I would be. He is the only one I need.

Do you think your boyfriend is the sweetest man on earth? Tell him all the time when you send romantic love messages. Importantly, be creative but also be real and write about their qualities and amazing personalities without holding back.

