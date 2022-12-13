50+ mindblowing quotes on growth mindset that will change how you look at things

Having a growth mindset is important because it allows individuals to approach challenges and failures with a positive attitude and the belief that they can learn and improve. This can lead to a more resilient and adaptive mindset, and can ultimately result in greater success and fulfilment in life. If you lack motivation, however, these quotes on growth mindset will point you in the right direction.

A good quote motivates and inspires people to do better. A growth mindset is a belief that personal characteristics such as intelligence and talent can be developed and grown through hard work, learning, and practice. A fixed mindset, on the other hand, believes that these traits are unchangeable.

Quotes on growth mindset

Hard work and determination are not the only factors to consider if you are on the path to success. Your mindset also has a significant impact on your final outcome. But don't worry if you don't have it. Below is a comprehensive list of quotes on mindset for success to help you get started.

A person’s success in life can usually be measured by the number of uncomfortable conversations he or she is willing to have.

You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.

If you are not willing to risk the unusual, you will have to settle for the ordinary.

The only way to do great work is to love what you do.

If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.

If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.

Successful people have different approaches. They’re not afraid of failure, but embrace it as a part of the process.

If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.

The only limits in our life are those we impose on ourselves.

Your passion is waiting for your courage to catch up.

Carol Dweck quotes on growth mindset

Carol Susan Dweck is a motivational and mindset researcher from the United States. Her research focuses on why people succeed and how to help them succeed. The following are some of her quotes on fixed and growth mindsets.

If parents want to give their children a gift, the best thing they can do is to teach them to love challenges, be intrigued by mistakes, enjoy effort, and keep on learning.

No matter what your ability is, the effort is what ignites that ability and turns it into accomplishment.

We like to think of our champions and idols as superheroes who were born different from us. We don’t like to think of them as relatively ordinary people who made themselves extraordinary.

I don’t mind losing as long as I see improvement, or I feel I’ve done as well as I possibly could.

Why waste time proving over and over how great you are, when you could be getting better?

Why look for friends or partners who will just shore up your self-esteem instead of ones who will also challenge you to grow? And why seek out the tried and true, instead of experiences that will stretch you?

True self-confidence is the courage to be open and to welcome change, and new ideas, regardless of their source.

Real self-confidence is not reflected in a title, an expensive suit, a fancy car, or a series of acquisitions. It is reflected in your mindset: your readiness to grow.

In the fixed mindset, everything is about the outcome. If you fail, or if you’re not the best, it’s all been wasted. The growth mindset allows people to value what they’re doing, regardless of the outcome.

Mindset change is not about picking up a few pointers here and there. It's about seeing things in a new way.

Why waste time proving over and over how great you are, when you could be getting better?

If you don’t give anything, don’t expect anything. Success is not coming to you, you must come to it.

Good quotes on growth mindset

What is a good growth mindset quote? You'll be relieved to know that there are plenty. If you're looking for some positive motivational quotes, look no further than the ones below. Be the best version of yourself and accomplish everything you can think of.

The whole point of a growth mindset is that believing you can improve, and then working to do so, can open up a world of possibilities.

The only limit to your growth is the size of your dreams and the effort you are willing to put in to achieve them.

We are all dealing with the same amount of time, but the difference lies in how we use it.

The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.

It’s not about being the best. It’s about being better than you were yesterday.

The key to success is to focus on goals, not obstacles.

If you want to be successful, start seeing failure as a necessary step towards success.

You are capable of more than you know. Choose a goal that seems right for you and strive to be the best, however hard the path. Aim high. Behave honourably. Prepare to be alone at times, and to endure failure. Persist!

The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts about today.

If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change the way you think about it.

Work hard now. Don’t wait. If you work hard enough, you’ll be given what you deserve.

The world breaks everyone, and afterwards many are strong in the broken places.

If you want something you never had, you have to do something you've never done.

Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don't wish it were easier; wish you were better.

You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.

The passion for stretching yourself and sticking to it, even (or especially) when it’s not going well, is the hallmark of the growth mindset.

Failure is information. We label it a failure, but it’s more like, ‘This didn’t work, and I’m a problem solver, so I’ll try something else.’

Short quotes about growth mindset

Below is a compilation of some brief quotes on growth mindset. Use them as social media statues to inspire and encourage family and friends today. Get your message across using the least words possible.

You have to work hardest for the things you love most.

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.

Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.

If you want to fly, you have to give up the things that weigh you down.

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.

A growth mindset allows people to value what they’re doing, regardless of the outcome.

The view you adopt for yourself profoundly affects the way you lead your life.

You are not stuck where you are unless you decide to be.

The power of yet is the realization that you can get better.

It does not matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop.

The goal is to get better and not to be perfect.

The hand you’re dealt is just the starting point for development.

Success is not an accident, success is a choice.

The moment you think of giving up, think of the reason you held on so long.

Quotes on growth mindset are excellent for changing, expanding, and challenging a fixed mindset. With the right psychological tuning, you can be your best version today. Being open to new challenges is one way to get started, and the quotes above will motivate and encourage you.

