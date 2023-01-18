60+ basketball jokes and puns that will leave you rolling with laughter

You don't have to shoot like Michael Jordan to love basketball. It's one of those games that has fostered a whole culture. Even though you are unfamiliar with all the game rules, making a successful shot is always satisfying, and so is hearing funny basketball jokes.

Photo: pexels.com, @bk-aguilar (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In addition to watching a basketball game for entertainment, hearing jokes about basketball is equally exciting. Although some of the best basketball jokes are too straightforward for some people to handle, these jokes are frequently a fantastic way to spice up life and the sport!

Basketball jokes and puns

Basketball is a great source of jokes and funny quotations. If you're searching for witty and hilarious basketball puns and jokes, including basketball player jokes, you've come to the perfect place! Here are over 60 basketball jokes and puns that will leave you in stitches.

Good jokes about basketball

Basketball jokes mostly revolve around the game's rules, different teams throwing banters at each other, and different activities on the court. Here are some interesting jokes and puns about the sport, including basketball coach jokes.

Where is a basketball player's favourite place to eat? Dunkin' Donuts.

Why do basketball players love cookies? Because they can dunk them.

Did you hear about the referee that got fired from the NBA? Supposedly he is a whistleblower.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I could not figure out why the basketball kept getting larger and larger. Then it hit me.

What is a pirate's favourite basketball move? The sky hooks.

What did the triangle offence say to the ball? You are pointless.

Why can't basketball players go on vacation? They are not allowed to travel.

They always asked me if I played basketball because I was tall. They stopped asking me that when I asked them if they played mini golf.

Why can't you play basketball in the jungle? Because there are too many cheetahs in the jungle.

Why did Cinderella fail at basketball? Because she ran away from the ball.

What do you call an unbelievable story about a basketball player? A tall tale.

Why are spiders great at basketball? Because they are eight-footers.

The basketball court was wet for what reason? Because the players kept dribbling on it.

Why did the basketball player visit the bank? His checks were all bouncing.

Why does an octopus perform poorly on a basketball court? It is always getting tentacle fouls.

What would you get if you crossed a basketball with a newborn snake? A bouncing baby boa.

Did you hear that the basketball coach is dressing only seven players for the tournament? The rest can dress.

Funny basketball jokes

Basketball jokes are, at times, thought-provoking, and if you are ardent about the game, you'll totally get the humour in these jokes and puns. Here are funny things to say at a basketball game.

Did you hear the Atlanta Hawks don’t have a website? They can’t string three W’s together.

Photo: pexels.com, @wallace-chuck (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why are basketball players messy eaters? They’re always dribbling.

Why did the basketball player sit on the sideline and sketch pictures of chickens? He was learning how to draw fowls.

What did March say to all the madness? What’s all that bracket?

What violation do ghosts get called for the most in basketball? Ghoul tending.

What do you call a dozen millionaires watching the playoffs on TV? The Minnesota Timberwolves.

What do you do when you see a lion with a basketball? Get out of the way.

Why were the basketball team’s jersey’s so full of static? The team was out of bounce.

What do you call a piece of cheese that likes to shoot hoops? Swiss!

Why did the fish refuse to play basketball? He was afraid of the net.

Why hasn’t Europe ever won Olympic gold in basketball? Because Europe isn’t a country.

Why do basketball players fail their tests in school? Because they do not want to pass.

The main difference between a dog and a basketball player is that one dribbles while the other drools.

Why are street thugs so good at basketball? Because they know how to shoot, steal, and run.

How do basketball players stay cool during a game? They stand near the fans.

What’s the difference between someone who hogs the ball and time? Time always passes!

Basketball jokes for kids

Whether your kids are basketball enthusiasts or simply like a good laugh, they will enjoy these basketball-related jokes. From question-and-answer to complex riddles and brainteasers, these jokes will have them rolling around in laughter.

Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro-studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why can’t dinosaurs play basketball? Because they’re extinct!

Why are frogs so good at basketball? Because they always make jump shots!

Where do basketball players get their uniforms? New Jersey.

Why couldn't the basketball player listen to his music? Because he was a record-breaker!

What’s the first meal of the day called for basketball players? Fast Breaks!

What have scrambled eggs and a losing basketball team got in common? They’ve both been beaten!

What are basketball players' favourite types of stories? Tall Tales!

Why did the basketball player go to prison? Because he shot the ball!

What do the basketball players say when they miss a basket? Shoot!

Why are babies good at basketball? Because they’re always dribbling!

Basketball flirty jokes

In addition to the amusing and dumb basketball jokes you have just discovered, there is a spicier side to the sport that may be of equal interest. Here are some of the most flirtatious basketball jokes ever made.

If you let me hit this spin move on you, you will fall in love.

What basketball player would you be? Wait for the reply. Huh, funny. I would be Shaquille O'Feel Me Up.

Your first name must be Kevin because my last name is love.

Hey, are you Dennis Rodman? Because I am about to be your rebound!

If you played basketball, you would be the centre of my attention.

Photo: pexels.com, @nick-rush (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If I were a basketball team, I would be Indiana Pacers. Wanna know why? Because we both have solid D.

I would be a lousy basketball player with you as my ball. I would never shoot you because I would miss you too much.

What do you say we make tonight about scoring? And I am not talking about points.

Your handles got me on my knees.

You must play defence because you stole my heart.

Funny basketball sayings

Although most basketball jokes and puns are mostly questions and answers, some hilarious basketball sayings exist. Here are some funny sayings.

There are so many bricks this must be a construction site.

I've got five fouls, and I plan on using them.

I don’t usually roll a joint, but when I do, it’s my ankle.

I used to be addicted to basketball, but then I rebounded.

Did you tape those ankles?

I got 99 problems, but my game ain’t one.

Classy until tip-off.

You had me at basketball.

Basketball makes me happy; You, not so much.

Born to shoot hoops!

I’m the player your coach warned you about.

Pass? Just go for rebounds.

Different categories of basketball jokes suit every age group enthusiastic about the game. These jokes, puns, and words will give you a good laugh.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on 60+ scarily funny shark jokes that will enlighten your day. Shark jokes are a popular genre of jokes.

When telling a joke about a shark, one of the most prevalent topics is the similarities between sharks and humans. You can use these jokes during social gatherings to tickle your funny bone and amuse your loved ones.

Source: YEN.com.gh