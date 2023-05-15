15 Handmaid's Tale sayings, quotes and greetings with their respective meanings

The Handmaid's Tale is an American nightmarish TV series developed by Bruce Miller centred on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel. The plot depicts an anti-utopia after the Second American Civil War in which a theonomic, authoritarian society forces fertile women known as "Handmaids" into children-bearing bondage. The Handmaid's Tale includes relatable sayings, greetings and quotes. Find out some of the best Handmaid's Tale sayings, greetings, and excerpts and their meanings.

In the Handmaid's Tale series, there are various distinct expressions and sayings spoken by the handmaids, leaders, and other people in the Republic of Gilead. The authoritarian Christian government controls most of the United States, and many of these sayings have religious origins and are taken directly from the Christian Bible. So, what do the sayings mean in Handmaid's Tale?

Best Handmaid's Tale's sayings and greetings

Are there sayings from Handmaid's Tale? There are numerous Handmaid's Tale sayings, quotes, and greetings with relatable meanings, some of which are listed below. They will help you to understand the TV show much better.

Praise be: It expresses happiness or gratitude for something, such as an excellent climate or a pregnancy. It is a simplified form of the famous Biblical statement, "Praise be to God."

Under his eye: It expresses greetings or goodbye. The expression alludes to the concept that God is constantly monitoring. It is also thought to refer to the clandestine guardians or eyes deployed throughout Gilead.

May the Lord open: It's the standard reaction to "blessed be the fruit." It also implies that the Gileadians are requesting God to open the Handmaid's uterus to a new life by praying for God to bestow fertility to the Handmaid.

Godspeed: The saying is a declaration of good wishes to someone embarking on a journey.

Blessed day or evening: It is the Gilead equivalent of saying good morning, afternoon, or evening.

We've been sent good weather: It is one of the only small-talk words Handmaids can speak, usually while shopping. The correct response is "praise be" or "which I receive with joy".

Go in grace: It is commonly mentioned when departing, or someone is about to face or undertake something unpleasant.

The Handmaid's Tale quotes and meanings

The handmaids, leaders, and other citizens of the Republic of Gilead utilise a variety of excerpts in their communication. Check out the following quotes from The Handmaid's Tale.

When we think of the past, we pick out the beautiful things. We want to believe it was all like that – Offred

Meaning: The quote reflects the Gileadean's beauty, memories and history. - Offred

I once had a garden. I can remember the smell of the turned earth, the plump shapes of bulbs held in the hands, fullness, the dry rustle of seeds through the fingers. – The Commander's Wife

Meaning: The quote's concept is the garden. In this case, the park is an analogy and alternative for childrearing

But who can remember the pain once it's over? All that remains of it is a shadow, not in the mind even, in the flesh. Pain marks you, but too deep to see. Out of sight, out of mind. – Offred

Meaning: The quote refers to Gileadean's suffering and recollections.

You can only be jealous of someone with something you think you ought to have. – Offred

Meaning: The key theme of the phrase is envy.

As for my husband, she said, he's just that. My husband. I want that to be clear. Till death do us part. It's final. – Offred, Commander

Meaning: The core idea of the phrase is marriage

We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories. – Offred

Meaning: The fundamental concept in the quote is Gileadean's freedom.

But remember that forgiveness, too, is a power. To beg for it is a power, and withholding or bestowing it is perhaps the greatest. – Offred

Meaning: The quote's main idea is about forgiveness and strength.

I shouldn't have expected you to understand. You have no idea what it is like to have a child of your flesh and blood. And you never will. – June Osborne

Meaning: The quote's main argument is about childbearing.

FAQs

How do you respond to The Handmaid's Tale sayings, "Praise be"? The correct response is "praise be" or "which I receive with joy." What does "may the Lord open mean?" It's the standard reaction to "blessed be the fruit." It also implies that they're requesting God to 'open' the Handmaid's uterus to a new life by praying for God to bestow their fertility. What do the Handmaids say when they see each other? They greet each other with "Blessed be the fruit," which is thought to enhance fertility. What do the greetings in Handmaid's Tale mean? The usual greeting to a Handmaid in Gilead is "Blessed be the fruit." The term is also associated with increasing fertility in the Bible. Why does June keep saying under his eye? It's the usual greeting in Gilead, intended to indicate that the individuals involved are under God's watchful eye and care. How do the Handmaids communicate? The Handmaids are not authorised to converse with one another broadly and openly; if they wanted to, they would do it privately. Why are symbols important in The Handmaid's Tale? Symbols are objects, letters, figures, or colours symbolising abstract ideas or concepts.

Above are some of The Handmaid's Tale sayings, quotes and greetings with their respective meanings. The Handmaid's Tale is a nightmarish TV series from the United States developed by Bruce Miller centred on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel. Many of their sayings have religious origins and are taken directly from the Christian Bible.

