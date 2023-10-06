20+ The best Princess Bride quotes of all time ranked: Comprehensive list

The Princess Bride film was released in 1987. It is based on a novel of the same name. Its tale incorporates numerous genres, including humour, romance, fantasy, and adventure, in a Renaissance-era setting. The film's main heroine, Buttercup, establishes a romantic relationship with Westley, a farm labourer who does various tasks for her. If you love the movie, you will find these Princess Bride quotes interesting and relatable.

There is no love tale like that of Princess Buttercup and the charming Westley. And those organising wedding ceremonies can learn from this timeless story of genuine love triumphing over all the difficulties.

Best Princess Bride quotes

The Princess Bride is considered one of the most well-known cult classic films ever. Here are the 20 most memorable quotes from the movie.

Top 10 Princess Bride quotes

What is the famous line from Princess Bride? Here are a few of the friendliest and most passionate Princess Bride quotes to get you started with your vows. The movie features some of the generation's most enduring phrases on marriage, love, and other topics.

Please consider me as an alternative to self-destruction. — Prince Humperdinck

I told you I would always come for you. Why didn't you wait for me? — Westley

Life is pain. Anyone who says different is trying to sell you something. — Man in Black

I want you to feel you're doing well. I hate for people to die embarrassed. — Fezzik

There's a shortage of perfect chests in the world. It would be a pity to damage yours. — Westley

I don't believe it's my fault for being the biggest and the strongest. I don't even exercise. — Fezzik

It's not that bad. I do not want to build a summer home here, but the trees are lovely. — Westley

I can't compete with you physically; you're no match for my brain. — Vizzini

Don't rush me, sonny, you rush a miracle, man, you get rotten miracles. — Miracle Max

Since the kiss's invention, five kisses have been rated as the most passionate and pure. This one left them all behind. — Grandfather

Princess Bride quotes about love

The Princess Bride is one of the most quotable films from the 1980s, with elements of magic, mystery, romance, and adventure. What is the true love quote from The Princess Bride? Check out the following love quotes from the movie for inspiration.

Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a while. — Westley

And love, true love, will follow you forever. — The Clergyman

Do I love you? If your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches. — Westley

Love is many things, none of them logical.— William Goldman's The Princess Bride

Is true love — you think this happens every day? — Westley

There is nothing better than true love in the world. — Miracle Max

It comes to this. I love Westley. I always have. I know now; I always will. — Buttercup

True love is the greatest thing in the world, except for a nice MLT, mutton, lettuce and tomato sandwich when the mutton is nice and lean and the tomato is ripe. — Miracle Max

You can't hurt me. The bonds of love join Westley and me. And you cannot track that, not with a thousand bloodhounds, and you cannot break it with a thousand swords. — Buttercup

I love you so much more now than twenty minutes ago that there cannot be any comparison. I love you more now than when you opened your hovel door. There cannot be any comparison. — Buttercup

Princess Bride quotes about Sicilian

What are the best Princess Bride quotes about Sicilian? Here are some of the quotes you may find interesting.

You fell victim to one of the classic blunders! The most famous of which is 'Never get involved in a land war in Asia,' but only slightly less well-known is this: 'Never go against a Sicilian when death is on the line!

You only think I guessed wrong," said the Sicilian, his laughter ringing loudly. That's what's so funny. I switched glasses when your back was turned.

There are no words to contain all my wisdom. I am so cunning, crafty and clever. I told you no phrases were invented yet to explain how incredible my brain is.

Buttercup's best quotes in The Princess Bride

What was Buttercup's best quote in The Princess Bride? Here are some catchy lines by Buttercup from the film.

Quote 1:

Buttercup : You mock my pain.

: You mock my pain. Man in Black: Life is pain, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something.

Quote 2

Buttercup: We’ll never survive!

We’ll never survive! Westley: Nonsense. You’re only saying that because no one ever has.

Above is a comprehensive list of some of the best Princess Bride quotes ever. Since Princess Bride's publication, Buttercup and Westley's love tale has been ingrained in popular culture and is well-known for its many amusing and enduring quotes.

