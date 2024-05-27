Japanese sayings: The top 100+ inspiring Japanese sayings, proverbs and quotes

Japan is known for its rich cultural heritage and profound wisdom encapsulated in its sayings. These expressions often convey timeless lessons about life, human nature, and resilience. Explore the most inspiring Japanese sayings, proverbs, quotes, and common Japanese phrases.

Japanese sayings describe various circumstances. They reflect Japanese culture and centuries of history. They are interesting to read and provide insight into multiple aspects of Japan most people need to know about.

Top Japanese sayings

Japanese sayings reflect Japanese life philosophy and the beauty of the human spirit. Here are some inspiring Japanese proverbs, sayings, and quotes to inspire you to enhance your life.

Famous Japanese sayings

Japanese sayings provide timeless wisdom that is as relevant today as centuries ago. They teach resilience, humility, appreciation for nature, patience, and the value of taking risks. Here are the most famous Japanese sayings and their translations.

Chiri mo tsumoreba yama to naru - Even dust, when piled up, can become a mountain.

Ashita wa ashita no kaze ga fuku - Tomorrow's wind will blow tomorrow.

Kabe ni mimi ari, shouji ni me ari - Walls have ears, shoji screens have eyes.

Keizoku wa chikara nari - Continuance is strength.

Hyakubun wa ikken ni shikazu - Hearing something a hundred times isn't better than seeing it once.

Isseki nichou - One stone, two birds.

Mochi wa mochiya - Leave rice cakes to the rice cake maker.

Baka wa shinanakya naoranai - Fools won't change even if they die.

Sake wa honshin wo arawasu - Alcohol (Sake) reveals true feelings.

Ro-ma wa ichinichi ni - Rome was not built in a day.

Uogokoroareba mizugokoro - If a fish cares for water, the water will care for the fish.

Toudai moto kurashi - The darkness at the foot of the light fixture.

Ku areba raku ari - With hardships comes pleasure, and pleasure comes hardships.

Senri no Michi mo ippo kara - A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

Warau kado niwa fuku kitaru - Good fortune and happiness will come into the house of those who smile.

Tōdai moto kurashi - It is dark under the candle stand.

Aita kuchi ga fusagaranai - Open mouth does not close.

Yudan taiteki - Carelessness is a great enemy.

Sansho wa kotsubu demo piriri to karai - Even small peppers are hot.

Inochi atte no monodane - Where there is life, there is hope.

Issun saki wa yami - An inch ahead is darkness.

Kinben wa seikou no haha - Diligence is the mother of success.

Koketsu ni irazunba koji wo ezu - If you do not enter the tiger's cave, you will not catch its cub.

Hito no furi mite waga furi naose - Watch others and correct your own behaviour.

Jinji wo tsukushite tenmei wo matsu - Do your best and leave the rest to fate.

Ichi wo kiite juu wo shiru - Hear one, understand ten.

Toudai moto kurashi - It's dark under the lamp post.

Kareki mo yama no nigewai - Even a dead tree adds to the mountain's scenery.

Nou aru taka wa tsume wo kakusu - A skilled hawk hides its talons.

San-nin yoreba monju no chie - Two heads are better than one.

Japanese sayings about life

Through their sayings, you can tell how the Japanese perceive society and human experiences. But what are some cool Japanese sayings? Here are the most thoughtful Japanese sayings about life.

Nanakorobi yaoki - Fall down seven times, get up eight.

Jigoujitoku - Self-work, self-profit.

I no naka no kawazu taikai wo shirazu - A frog in a well knows nothing of the sea.

Derukui wa utareru - The nail that sticks out is struck.

Kuchi wa wazawai no moto - The mouth is the source of disaster.

Mizu ni nagasu - The water flows.

Hiranu ga hotoke - Not knowing is Buddha.

Anzuru yori umu ga yasushi - Giving birth is easier than thinking about it.

Hana yori dango - Substance over style.

Ni-to o ō mono wa itto o mo ezu - Those who chase two hares won’t even catch one.

Minu ga hana- Not seeing is a flower.

Neko ni koban - Gold coins to a cat.

Saru mo ki kara ochiru - Even monkeys fall from trees

Hito no furi mite waga furi naose - Watch others' behaviour and correct your own behaviour.

Akusen mi ni tsukazu - Dirty money only stays with a person for a short time.

Japanese proverbs

Japanese proverbs are called Iinarawashi. They are often more literal and less figurative but offer valuable insights. Here are some of the most common Japanese proverbs.

Yoraba taiju no kage - If you take shade, do it under a large tree.

Shoshin wasuru bekarazu - Remember where you came from.

Tagei wa mugei - Many skills are no skill.

Inga ouhou - Bad causes, bad results.

Tada yori takai mono wa nai - Nothing is more expensive than free.

Taiki bansei - Great talents mature late.

Hara hachi bu ni isha irazu - Eight-tenths full keeps the doctor away.

Onko chishin - Review past, know future

Tai mo hitori wa umakarazu - Eaten alone, even sea bream loses its.

Ichinichi ippo - One day one step.

Narau yori nareyo - Get used to it rather than learn it.

Sannin yoreba monju no chie - When three people gather, they bring the wisdom of Manjushri.

Uma no mimi ni nenbutsu - Praying to a horse's ear.

Tabi wa michizure yo wa nasake - In travel, companion; in life, sympathy.

Ishibashi wo tataite wataru - Tap a stone bridge before crossing.

Kachou fuugetsu - Flower, bird, wind, moon.

Ten wa mizukara tasukuru mono wo tasuku - Heaven helps those who help themselves.

Au wa wakare no hajime - Meeting is the beginning of parting.

Shōda mo tsumoreba taiboku-wo taosu - With many little strokes, a large tree is felled.

Nasake wa hito no tame narazu - Kindness is not for others.

Tade kuu mushi mo sukizuki - Some prefer nettles.

Neko no te mo karitai - I would even borrow a cat's paw.

Jinsei yama ari tani ari - Life has mountains and valleys.

Ichigo ichie - One time, one meeting.

Ken’en no naka - A relationship of dogs and monkeys.

Warau kado ni wa fuku kitaru - Fortune comes to a merry home.

Kaeru no ko wa kaeru - The child of a frog is a frog.

Kane no kireme ga en no kireme - The end of money is the end of a relationship.

Shoshin wasuru bekarazu - We should not forget our original intention.

Japanese Zen quotes

Japanese Zen quotes encapsulate the spirit of simplicity, tranquillity, and enlightenment, providing guidance for a more mindful and peaceful lifestyle. Here are some inspiring Japanese quotes to help you handle the challenges of modern life with ease and clarity.

Muga - No self.

Shintou mekkyaku sureba hi mo mata suzushi - When the mind is at peace, the fire becomes cool.

Munnen musou - No thoughts, no reflections.

Dou - The way.

Wakei seijaku - Harmony, respect, purity, and tranquillity.

Yukimi shouji - Snow-viewing shoji.

Kokoro shizuka ni - With a calm heart.

Mujou - Impermanence.

Nichinichi kore koujitsu - Every day is a good day.

Unzui - Cloud and water.

Shinpai muyou - No need to worry.

Zazen - Seated meditation.

Ku - Emptiness.

Zen no michi - The way of Zen.

Nyoze gamon - Thus have I heard.

Wabi-sabi - Imperfection and impermanence.

Isshin furan - With single-minded focus.

Zayuu no mei - A motto to live by.

Mushin - No mind.

Engi - Dependent origination.

Chisoku - Know sufficiency.

Yume no gotoshi - Like a dream.

Furuike ya kawazu tobikomu mizu no oto - An old pond; a frog jumps in—the sound of water.

Gasshou - Joined palms.

Unsan mushou - Clouds scatter, mist disappears.

Fuushi kaden - The transmission of the flower through the form.

Heijoushin kore dou - Everyday mind is the way.

Common Japanese phrases

Learning basic Japanese phrases can substantially enhance your experience when travelling to Japan or engaging with Japanese people. What are some cute Japanese phrases? Here are some words to help you communicate efficiently and show respect for Japanese culture.

Konnichiwa - Hello or good afternoon

O-genki desu ka? - How are you?

Genki desu - I'm fine.

Sayounara - Goodbye

Onegaishimasu - Please or I request

Arigatou - Thank you

Sumimasen - Excuse me, or I'm sorry

Hai - Yes

Iie - No

Douzo - Please go ahead, or here you go

O-namae wa nan desu ka? - What is your name?

Kochira koso - Likewise, or me too

Wakarimasen - I don't understand

Itadakimasu - Let's eat, or I humbly receive

Gochisousama deshita - Thank you for the meal

Chizu o misete itadakemasu ka? - Could you please show me the map?

Asoko wa dou ikimasu ka? - How do I get to that place?

Sumimasen, eki wa doko desu ka? - Excuse me, where is the train station?

Ikura desu ka? - How much is it?

Kaado de haraemasu ka? - Can I pay with a card?

Ja ne - See you later

Ii tenki desu ne - It's nice weather, isn't it?

What is a popular Japanese phrase?

One of the most famous Japanese phrases is Otsukaresama desu, which translates to "thank you for your hard work" or "you must be tired." It's widely used in professional and social contexts to recognise someone's efforts or greet them after finishing a task. It expresses gratitude and respect for someone's hard work and dedication.

What is a famous Japanese saying?

One of the most famous Japanese sayings is "Nanakorobi yaoki," which translates to "Fall seven times, stand up eight." This saying emphasises perseverance and endurance. No matter how many setbacks you have, the goal is to get back up and push forward constantly. It promotes a mindset of determination and constancy.

These Japanese sayings, proverbs, quotes, and phrases offer a glimpse into Japanese culture's collective wisdom, providing direction, reflection, and insight into the many facets of life. Whether you're looking for encouragement, understanding, or a new viewpoint, these timeless pieces of advice can be enlightening and inspiring.

