Breaking Bad is a television show that premiered in 2008. Everything about the show is outstanding, including its plot, cast members, dark humour, and the danger that tightened and relaxed throughout the series. Although it was a short TV show, it offered lots of entertainment that made it worthwhile to watch as many times as possible. But how many seasons of Breaking Bad are there?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Breaking Bad cast members. Photo: @BreakingBad

Source: Twitter

Breaking Bad tells the story of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. He is a 50-year-old high school chemistry teacher who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Walter realises that he may die and leave his family with nothing.

He uses his chemistry knowledge to manufacture crystal meth with his former student Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, then sell it and leave some inheritance for his family. But soon afterwards, he finds himself deeper into the drug trade world, becoming more ruthless from the beginning to the end of the series.

How many seasons of Breaking Bad are there?

Breaking Bad has five seasons. The first season premiered in 2008, and the fifth season aired on 15 July 2012 and ended on 29 September 2013. In total, the series had 62 episodes. Here are more details about all the five seasons of the show and their respective episodes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Breaking Bad Season 1

Breaking Bad Season 1 first premiered on the AMC Network on 20 January 2008 and concluded on 9 March 2008. The first season was a pilot that introduced viewers to the show. Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher in Albuquerque, New Mexico, learns he has stage IIIA lung cancer in the first season.

The diagnosis comes to him in shock because his wife, Skyler White, is pregnant, and his son, Walter White Jr., has cerebral palsy. At 50-years-old, Walter has a few years to retirement. He also has a second job at a car wash.

Walter rides along with his DEA brother-in-law Hank Schrader on a raid at a meth lab. Walt soon realises that he can use his chemistry knowledge to cook meth and make enough money to support his family after he succumbs to cancer.

Walter White quits his job and teams up with his former student Jesse Pinkman to manufacture and sell meth. Jesse knows the business, and White understands the chemistry. They take an old RV which they convert into a mobile-drug-lab.

How many episodes are in Breaking Bad season 1?

The first season of Breaking Bad has seven episodes. Initially, season one would have nine episodes but got reduced to seven because of the Writers Guild of America strike ending 12 February 2008. The titles of the seven episodes are:

Pilot

Cat’s In The Bag

And the Bag's in the River

Cancer Man

Gray Matter

Crazy Handful of Nothin

A No-Rough-Stuff-Type Deal

Breaking Bad Season 1 also introduced the main cast members, including Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Anna Gunn (Skyler White), Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman), Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader), and RJ Mitte (Walter White, Jr.).

2. Breaking Bad Season 2

Breaking Bad Season 2 premiered on the AMC Network on 8 March 2009 and concluded on 31 May 2009. The second season starts where the first season ended, with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman selling meth to Tuco Salamanca at the junkyard. Walter and Jesse witness Tuco as he murders his henchman. Jesse feels unsafe to work with Tuco and buys a gun to protect himself.

Jesse wants to shoot Tuco, but Walt plans to poison him using ricin to have his death not traced to them. But his uncle warns him not to snort the meth. Tuco then kidnaps Walt and Jesse to smuggle them out of the country so that they can cook meth for him.

Meanwhile, Hank is looking for Walt, whose family has not seen him since the kidnapping. Hank traces Jesse's car and finds them in a deserted area where a shootout ensues between Tuco and Hank Schrader, killing Tuco.

Breaking Bad inmates in prison. Photo: @BreakingBad

Source: Twitter

Breaking Bad Season 2 consisted of 13 episodes, including:

Seven Thirty-Seven

Grilled

Bit by a Dead Bee

Down

Breakage

Peekaboo

Negro y Azul

Better Call Saul

4 Days Out

Over

Mandala

Phoenix

ABQ

Breaking Bad Season 2 continued with the main cast and introduced new members. The new Breaking Bad cast members in season two were Raymond Cruz (Tuco Salamanca), Steven Michael Quezada (Steven Gomez), Cesar Garcia (No-Doze), Krysten Ritter (Jane Margolis), and Mark Margolis (Hector Salamanca).

3. Breaking Bad Season 3

Breaking Bad Season 3 premiered on 21 March 2010 and concluded on 13 June 2010. The story starts where two cartel killers called The Cousins sneak into New Mexico. Their purpose far away from home is to avenge the death of Tuco Salamanca, their cousin. They believe it is Walter White that killed him, and they are targeting him for revenge. Walter White is now widely known within the drug circles as Heisenberg.

The Heisenberg name has reached the DEA, and Hank Schrader has taken to himself to investigate him despite his transfer to El Passo. His investigations lead him to Jessie Pinkman and the old RV.

Meanwhile, after a long time hiding the truth from his family, Walt comes out clean to his wife, Skyler White, and tells her he manufactures meth. Likewise, Walt’s partner, Jesse Pinkman, comes out of rehab changed, especially after the death of his girlfriend, Jane Margolis, in season two.

Walt then moves out of his house to live in an apartment and considers leaving the drug business. But he gets an offer of $3 million from his primary contact, Gustavo ‘Gus’ Fring. Gus then shows Walter a state-of-the-art meth lab he constructed. Breaking Bad Season 3 consisted of 13 episodes:

No Mas

Caballo sin Nombre

IFT

Green Light

Más

Sunset

One Minute

I See You

Kafkaesque

Fly

Abiquiu

Half Measure

Full Measure

Other cast members introduced in Breaking Bad Season 3 are Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo Fring), Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman), and Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut).

4. Breaking Bad Season 4

Breaking Bad Season 4 started on 17 July 2011 and ended on 9 October 2011. The fourth season had many twists, but the storyline remained intense.

In this instalment, Victor and Mike hold Walt and Jesse in the state-or-the-art lab as they await Gus directions after the murder of Gale. When Gus arrives, he does something that Jesse and Walt were not expecting.

Meanwhile, Skyler has been looking for Walt for a while and fears she cannot get hold of him. Also, Saul Goodman suspects some unknown people are bugging his office. He then uses a device to detect any wiretaps and surveillance systems and hires a bodyguard to watch over him.

After Hank Schrader got injured in the previous season, he started struggling and found life difficult at his home. He constantly snaps at Marie, spends less time with her, and becomes more obsessed with collecting and cataloguing minerals.

Breaking Bad gang's store. Photo: @BreakingBad

Source: Twitter

Breaking Bad Season 4 had 13 episodes, including:

Box Cutter

Thirty-Eight Snub

Open House

Bullet Points

Shotgun

Cornered

Problem Dog

Hermanos

Bug

Salud

Crawl Space

End Times

Face Off

The new Breaking Bad cast members in season four were Ray Campbell (Tyrus Kitt), Steven Michael Quezada (Steven Gomez), Emily Rios (Andrea Cantillo), Maurice Compte (Gaff) and Lavell Crawford (Huell Babineaux).

5. Breaking Bad Season 5

The producers of Breaking Bad Season 5 split the final season into two. The first part premiered on 15 July 2012 and ended on 2 September 2012, while the second part started on 11 August 2012 and ended on 29 September 2012.

In the first part, Walter White returns home to cut all the loose ends that tie him with Gus Fring, including Gus’ laptop that has incriminating evidence against Walt. Meanwhile, Walt goes back home to see his family. However, his wife is afraid of him and does not want to do anything with him.

After losing a lot of money, Walter and Jesse decide to cook again but are short of a location. So they approach Saul Goodman for help and request Mike to be their partner. But Mike refuses because he believes Walter is a time bomb.

In the second part, Hank Schrader got a promotion and became the new ASAC for the DEA after discovering the entire drug empire run by Gus Fring. As he continues his investigations, he finds handwriting in Walter's book that matches Gale's and takes the book.

Walter realises the book is missing and finds a GPS tracker on his car. He suspects that his brother-in-law, Hank Schrader, already knows the truth. Walt confronts him and warns Hank to tread lightly. However, things turn ugly as different players, including Walter White, disrupt the meth business. The events force Jesse to cut his losses and leave the drug business.

At an event involving Walter’s family and Hank Schrader’s, Hank discovers a book dedicated to WW, meaning Walter White, and concludes that Walter is the Heisenberg he has been searching for all this time. Breaking Bad Season 5 has 16 episodes split into two. The Breaking Bad episodes in part one are:

Live Free or Die

Madrigal

Hazard Pay

Fifty-One

Dead Freight

Buyout

Say My Name

Gliding Over All

The episodes in part two are:

Blood Money

Buried

Confessions

Rabid Dog

To'hajiilee

Ozymandias

Granite State

Felina

The new cast members introduced in season five are Steven Michael Quezada (Steven Gomez), Jesse Plemons (Todd Alquist), Laura Fraser (Lydia Rodarte-Quayle), Chris Freihofer (Dan Wachsberger), and Kaija Roze Bales (Kaylee Ehrmantraut).

Is there a Season 7 of Breaking Bad?

Breaking Bad does not have Season 7. The neo-Western crime drama only aired for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. After its fifth season, the show producers and creators cancelled it. In 2015, Vince Gilligan, who created and produced Breaking Bad, also created Better Call Saul, a crime drama television series that served as a spin-off, prequel, and a sequel of Breaking Bad.

Are there 5 or 6 seasons of Breaking Bad?

Breaking Bad only has five seasons. Although AMC did not order for season six, the series creator wrote and directed El Camino (2019), a neo-Western crime thriller film that served as a sequel and epilogue to Breaking Bad. The movie ran for two hours, and most people considered it almost like the sixth season of Breaking Bad.

So, how many seasons of Breaking Bad are there? Breaking Bad has five seasons and a total of 62 episodes. However, the series also had several spin-offs, prequels, sequels, and epilogues, including Better Call Saul (2015) and El Camino (2019).

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article explaining how many seasons of Poldark are there. Poldark is a British drama series that is inspired by a light novel named Poldark. The series is written and adapted by the same name Debbie Horsfield.

For those curious about season 6, there is a scope for it as season 5 didn't complete the variation of the Poldark novels. There is still 12 Poldark novels and potentially five more books worth of material to cover.

Source: Yen.com.gh