Aggrieved law students demonstrate over the mass failure of entrance exams

According to them, the failure follows a new quota system

They claim they did not know about the new system before they took the exams

Some aggrieved students hit the streets to protest the mass failure of the Ghana School of Law entrance examination.

The National Association of Law Students (NALS) accused the General Legal Council (GLC) of being responsible for their inability to gain admission.

This, according to them, follows a new quota system.

They added that in this year’s exam, the rule changed, so candidates had to score at least 50% in both sections.

Law students demonstrating Photo credit: Starrfmonline

Source: UGC

However, the affected students said the new rule was unknown to them before they took the exam.

In a notice served to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander on October 11, 2021, the leadership of the Association resolved that they will protest to demand reforms in the nation’s legal education.

The Association had earlier claimed that 1,289 out of the 2,824 students, who sat for the exams, met the 50% pass mark, yet were excluded from the successful candidates.

2,034 candidates failed law school exams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 2,034 Bachelor of Law (LLB) candidates who sat for the 2020/2021 academic year Ghana School of Law Entrance exams failed.

Out of the students who sat for the exam, only 790 of them passed, representing approximately 28% while the failure represents 72%.

This development contrasts favorable results for the students who wrote the exams last year. In 2020, 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.

Over the past few years, admissions into the Ghana School of Law have become an issue especially in relation to the number of students that pass the entrance exams.

Law school cannot accommodate failed candidates

Meanwhile, an outspoken private law practitioner and senior law lecturer, Professor Stephen Kweku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, claims that 72% of the students were failed because the law school capacity cannot accommodate them.

The professor continued by saying the legal education model is completely broken.

He added that the universities must not be satisfied with just taking money from the students.

The senior law lecturer stated that the universities are responsible for preparing the 2,034 students, who the Makola Law school cannot absorb, for the Bar examination.

Source: Yen