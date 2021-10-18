The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has revealed that politicians are corrupt because of Ghanaians

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the unending demands from Ghanaians is to be blamed for corruption

He explained that monetary demands during internal and external elections make politicians recoup after they have won their bid

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed that politicians are corrupt because of the unending demand from Ghanaians.

According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, people should stop tagging the political class as corrupt and blame themselves for encouraging corruption.

Per a report filed by Starrfmnline.com, the Suame MP said monetary demands from citizens especially during internal and external elections push politicians to engage in dubious means to recoup the investments and losses they made.

Suame MP. Osei Kyei- Mensah-Bonsu Photo credit: Friends of Hon.Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' engagement with political parties on the monetization of politics in Ghana, he tasked political parties to devise other means in selecting leaders and candidates instead of resorting to the constant elections which breed corruption.

“…there is nobody who enters politics who is a father or a mother Christmas… if a person is subjected to huge payments and the person gets elected, what do you think will happen, let’s be realistic to ourselves and let’s not pretend," he said.

“... let’s not blame the political class because we ourselves are encouraging them by our own conduct,” he added.

Graduates should start their own business

Still, on politics, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has advised fresh graduates of the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA) to start their own business.

According to him, the government's payroll is full and it will make it unsustainable to keep adding to the employment figures in the public sector.

He added that the government is spending about 60 per cent of its revenue on remunerating 650,000 people.

Ofori Atta said it is government’s role to create the needed enabling environment, establish micro-stability and ensure that citizens have the right skillset.

“... most people look for a job from government or state institutions, but that payroll is full. I can tell you that because we are spending about 60 percent of our revenue on remunerating some 650,000 people, and that is not sustainable,” he said.

Source: Yen