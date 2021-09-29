Professor Stephen Kweku Asare has recently commented on the report that 2,034 students failed the Law School entrance exams

He claimed that the mass failure was a tactic employed by the Ghana School of Law to reduce the number of students they admit due to insufficient accommodation

The private lawyer added that it is the responsibility of the universities to ensure the 2,034 students who were denied admission are prepared for the bar examination

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh shared that some 2,034 bachelor of Law (LLB) candidates who sat for the 2020/2021 academic year Ghana School of Law entrance exams failed, with only 790 passing.

However, outspoken private law practitioner and senior law lecturer, Professor Stephen Kweku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has taken to social media with claims that 72% of the students were failed because the law school capacity cannot accommodate them.

The professor continued by saying the legal education model is completely broken.

The 2034 Students were Failed Because because Ghana School of Law in Makola Cannot Accommodate them Photo credit: Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Azar/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He added that the universities must not be satisfied with just taking money from the students.

The senior law lecturer stated that the universities are responsible for preparing the 2,034 students who the Makola Law school cannot absorb for the Bar examination.

"Look, we were not born yesterday. 790/2824 is only a marginal improvement over 128/1820. The whole legal education model is utterly broken down. The monopoly must come to an end!!! The Universities must not be happy to just collect money from so many students who get a terminal LLB. They have a responsibility to prepare the 2,034 (72%) students, who cannot be accommodated by Makola, for the Bar examination. These 2,034 students have not failed. They have just been denied a place because Makola cannot accommodate them. The time to end this charade is NOW! #SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament. Da Yie!", Kwaku Azar wrote.

Source: Yen.com.gh