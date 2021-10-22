Two police officers met their untimely death while on duty

Chief Inspector James Akakose Aroma and Corporal Nii Osekle Charles together with three others were pursuing armed robbers on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road when their car crashed

The sad incident occurred on Thursday, October 21, 2021

According to a police report sighted by YEN.com.gh three other officers, Constable Akanvariwen Daniel, Ezekiel Quarshie Tawiah, and Constable Iddrisu Gafaru who were also aboard the vehicle sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to the Walewale Government Hospital for medical attention.

Constables Ezekiel Quarshie Tawiah and Iddrisu Gafaru were later referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

The statement noted that plans are underway to airlift the victims to continue further treatment.

“The North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Moses Ali led a team of Senior Police officers to the hospital to visit the victims on admission and efforts are being made to airlift them to Accra for further treatment,” the police said.

