5 Imported Cars Ghanaians Should Avoid Buying in 2026

Car buyers often focus on the purchase price and overlook maintenance costs, fuel consumption, and spare parts availability

Some imported vehicles have developed a reputation for frequent breakdowns and expensive repairs on Ghanaian roads

Understanding the long-term ownership costs can save buyers thousands of cedis after importing a vehicle

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As more Ghanaians turn to imported used vehicles for affordability and convenience, experts continue to caution buyers against making decisions based solely on appearance or price.

YEN.com.gh reported that 5 imported cars may give Ghanaian owners headaches in 2026. Image credit: Modern Ghana, Freepik.

Source: UGC

While every vehicle can perform well when properly maintained, some models have earned a reputation among mechanics and owners for costly repairs, difficult maintenance, and poor reliability.

Before spending thousands of cedis on an imported car, buyers should understand the challenges that may come with ownership.

Here are 5 imported cars that many Ghanaian mechanics advise buyers to carefully consider before purchasing in 2026.

BMW 7 Series (Older models)

The BMW 7 Series is known for luxury, comfort, and impressive performance. However, older imported models can become expensive to maintain.

Check out the YouTube video of the BMW 7 Series below:

Many owners struggle with electrical faults, suspension problems, and costly replacement parts. A single repair can sometimes cost more than what many owners expect to spend on routine maintenance for an entire year.

Range Rover Sport (Older models)

Range Rover vehicles are admired for their prestige and off-road capability. However, older imported units often come with reliability concerns.

Mechanics frequently point to suspension failures, gearbox issues, and electrical problems as common complaints. The availability and cost of genuine parts can also place a significant burden on owners.

Mercedes-Benz ML350

The Mercedes-Benz ML350 remains a popular SUV in Ghana, but some imported versions have proven costly to maintain.

Check out a YouTube video of the Mercedes-Benz ML350 below:

Air suspension faults, transmission problems, and electronic failures are among the issues commonly reported by owners. Buyers are usually advised to inspect these vehicles thoroughly before making a purchase.

Volkswagen Touareg

The Volkswagen Touareg offers comfort and strong performance, but maintenance costs can quickly add up.

Some mechanics say certain imported models develop electrical issues and suspension problems over time. Spare parts can also be difficult to source compared to more common Japanese vehicles.

Land Rover Discovery 4

The Land Rover Discovery 4 is capable both on and off the road, but ownership can become challenging if the vehicle has not been properly maintained.

Common concerns include air suspension failures, engine-related issues, and expensive replacement parts. Imported units with incomplete service histories may become particularly problematic.

Vehicle Common issues Why buyers should be cautious BMW 7 Series (Older models) Electrical faults, suspension problems, expensive parts Luxury features can lead to costly repairs and maintenance Range Rover Sport (Older models) Air suspension failure, gearbox issues, electrical faults Repairs and genuine spare parts can be very expensive Mercedes Benz ML350 Air suspension issues, transmission faults, electronic problems Maintenance costs can quickly add up Volkswagen Touareg Electrical issues, suspension faults, costly spare parts Parts are less common and repairs can be expensive Land Rover Discovery 4 Air suspension problems, engine issues, expensive components Poorly maintained imports can become costly to own

Why Japanese vehicles remain popular

Japanese vehicles continue to dominate Ghana’s roads for a simple reason: they are easier to own.

For many drivers, brands like Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Mazda offer the kind of reliability they need for daily use. Spare parts are also easier to find, and most local mechanics already understand how to repair them.

That makes ownership less stressful compared to some European luxury vehicles, where even a small fault can come with a heavy repair bill.

This does not mean every European car is a bad choice. Some are very solid when properly maintained. However, buyers are usually advised to inspect the vehicle well, check its service history, and think beyond the buying price.

In the end, the cheapest car to buy is not always the cheapest car to maintain.

YEN.com.gh looks at why BMWs are often seen parked at workshops in Ghana, including the cost of spare parts. Image credit: Freepik & Des Autos

Source: UGC

Why most BMWs get abandoned

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that BMW owners in Ghana are facing growing concerns over the high cost of spare parts, repairs, and specialist labour.

Some luxury vehicles are reportedly left at mechanic shops for months because owners cannot afford the repair bills.

The issue has also raised questions about buying used luxury cars without first checking the maintenance history.

Source: YEN.com.gh