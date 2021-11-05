Some roads around Ridge in Accra would be closed to traffic

The closure of roads is to enable utility providers to relocate utility lines to pave way for the reconstruction of some roads at the ridge enclave

The works will take place over all the weekends in November

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced through the Department of Urban Roads that some roads around Ridge in Accra would be closed to traffic.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom.com the closure of roads is to enable utility providers to relocate utility lines to pave way for the reconstruction of some roads at the ridge enclave.

The Jomo Kenyatta road between the Gamel Abdul Nasser road and the College of Physicians and Surgeons will be closed on the weekends of the 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th of November 2021.

The Castle road, between the African Liberation circle and the Haile Selassie Road, will be closed on the weekends of 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st November.

The general public and motorists are however entreated to follow the traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points on these roads.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the Roads Ministry said in a statement.

