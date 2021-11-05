Radio Gold receives 100k donations from Mahama to restart operations

Mahama has reportedly donated GHC100,000 to help Radio Gold restart its operations

The former president's donation to the management follows the restoration of the station's operation license

The cash donation was handed over to the management of the station on Wednesday, November 5, 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former President John Mahama has reportedly donated GHC100,000 to help Radio Gold resume its operations.

The radio station, which is affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress, is set to restart following the return of their operating licenses by the National Communications Authority.

According to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com, the cash donation was handed over to the management of the station on Wednesday, November 5, 2021.

Former President John Dramani Mahama Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Radio Gold back on air as NCA approves license; 132 others

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Communications Authority has restored the operating license of Radio Gold and 132 other stations.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom.com, a statement from the NCA said the stations include those whose licenses were revoked after an audit in 2017.

The licenses of the radio stations and others were revoked over their refusal to pay operating license fees.

It is, however, not automatic that they will be getting their old frequencies per the Graphiconline.com.gh report.

Ghanacard to soon become an electronic passport to Ghanaians

In other news, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that the Ghanacard will soon become an electronic passport for all Ghanaians.

According to Bawumia, the newest function of the Ghanacard, will be used as an e-passport for Ghanaian citizens traveling back home.

Bawumia said the passport, which will have an embedded microchip carrying information about the holder, can be read and verified in all International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) complaint borders.

He made this known while addressing the topic: “Transforming an economy through digitalization: The Ghana story.”

This will be effective in 197 countries and 44,000 airports in the world.

He further explained that the card contains biometric information that can be used to verify the identity of Ghanaian travelers.

Source: Yen