The Ghana Police service has made known how far their law enforcement venture can go with regards to the constitution

According to them, they have no right or authority to enter the chamber of parliament no matter what is going on there

A statement sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that the marshal in parliament is the one responsible for security concerns in the house

The Ghana Police Service has revealed that despite being the law enforcement body in the country, its powers are limited.

Following, the chaos that ensued on the floor of parliament yesterday, December 20, 2021, most people on social media were questioning why the Ghana Police were not in parliament to stop what was going on.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, it said by Ghana's constitutional arrangement, security issues within the chamber are the responsibility of the Marshal to Parliament.

Collage of policemen and parliamentarians fighting in parliament Photo credit: Ghana Police Service (Facebook)/ graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

This marshal according to the statement, takes instructions from the clerk of parliament on such matters.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The police service said it has no authority to enter the chamber of parliament to undertake any law enforcement venture.

Any such act according to the statement will be in contravention of the laws of the country.

The marshals are therefore expected to deal with the matter first hand, before reporting the issue to the police for investigations and possible prosecution if the leadership of the house so decides.

The post drew some reactions from social media users. Below are some comments;

Kingsley Nana Prempeh said the public lacks insight into matters like this.

We the public lack education on matters like this so this disappointing generation just start insulting when they see something.

Emmanuel Gyanzah also agreed with the police.

The police can't enter parliament without invite. They can't overstep their boundaries else they will be dealt with.

Jeffrey F. Kyei thinks Ghana's constitution needs to be updated.

Ghana’s Constitution is outdated and needs to be updated. So many gaps in that constitution.

Darko Enoch said the marshalls are not capable of providing security.

The so-called Marshalls are not capable of providing security in the Chambers.. Maybe they should be armed to do that or the laws changed for the Police to be there.

What happened in parliament?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, on Monday night, December 20, 2021, legislators turned the floor of parliament into a boxing ring as they fought each other during voting to consider the new e-levy proposed by the government.

The misunderstanding ensued when the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over proceedings, decided to vacate his seat momentarily to possibly enable him to join in the headcount voting in the capacity as the MP for Bekwai.

According to reports, Joe Wise had wanted to yield his seat to the second deputy speaker, Andrew Asiamah, who happens to be an independent MP for Fomena, in order to be counted and thereafter return to resume his seat.

Source: Yen