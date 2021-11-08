MV Flat Confidence: Ghana's first owned marine vessel arrives in the country

The first Ghanaian-owned marine vessel has arrived on the shores of the country

The MV Flat Confidence will support offshore activities in the oil and gas industry in Ghana

Tullow Ghana announced on Monday, November 8, 2021, that it has taken delivery of the vessel

The first Ghanaian-owned and Ghanaian-flagged marine vessel has arrived on the shores of the country.

The arrival of the MV Flat Confidence will support offshore activities in the oil and gas industry in Ghana.

The MV Flat Confidence was acquired by Flat C Marine Offshore Limited, following a long-term contract granted by Tullow Ghana to the company that enabled them to raise finances to procure the vessel.

MV Flat Confidence: Ghana's first owned marine vessel Photo credit: 3news.com.gh

Source: UGC

Tullow Ghana announced on Monday, November 8, 2021, that it has taken delivery of the vessel following the successful Offshore Vessel Inspection Database (OVID) testing on November 5, 2021.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In 2020, Tullow embarked on an initiative to develop the local capacity of the oil and gas industry through the adoption of the marine sector with the aim of creating opportunities for local Ghanaian companies to own and operate vessels to support the oil and gas industry

A report filed by 3news.com.gh indicates that the presence of the vessel reflects Tullow’s commitment to develop and support capability growth to international standards in marine sectors.

The 71-meter long and 19-meter wide vessel will be operational in the Western region of Ghana and will support the work of Tullow Ghana’s two FPSOs – Kwame Nkrumah and John Evans Atta Mills.

The Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, Wissam Al Monthiry said as a leading oil and gas company in Ghana, Tullow recognises the active leadership role they must play to develop local capacity for participation in the oil and gas industry.

Malta donates 135,000 pieces of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ghana

In other news, the Government of Ghana has taken delivery of over 135,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the Malta government.

The donation by Malta is to show solidarity with countries in need of the vaccine, particularly the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, a special Air Malta direct flight to Accra Ghana brought in the donations.

Source: Yen.com.gh