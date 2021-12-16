COVID Vaccines are Expiring in Volta Region over Refusal to take them - GHS

The Ghana Health Service has lamented the rate at which vaccines are expiring in the Volta Region over the people's hesitancy to take the dose

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the rate at which vaccines are expiring in the Volta Region over the people's refusal to take the dose.

According to a report filed by myjoyonline.com, the GHS confirmed that large quantities of vaccines dispatched to the Volta region expired due to the hesitancy among the people.

The Manager of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation at the GHS, Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, said their refusal to get vaccinated would not help the country’s effort to limit the spread.

“We had a lot of vaccines in the Volta region. Unfortunately, because of hesitancy, we had a lot of them expiring,” he said.

He also admitted for the first time that the Ghana Health Service is not likely to meet the 15 million target set since it’s barely two weeks for the year to end.

Vaccination will not cause you to vote for NPP

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cleared misconceptions among some Ghanaians living in the Upper Manya Krobo municipality that COVID vaccines will change their party preferences during elections.

According to Akufo-Addo, the vaccines will not make them vote for the NPP to stay in power if they do not want to vote for them.

He encouraged them to turn up in their numbers to go for the vaccines since it will help protect them and their families.

Vaccines are safe for use

President Akufo-Addo earlier reassured Ghanaians of the safety of the coronavirus vaccines that are being used for the inoculation drive.

According to him, the vaccines are safe and will not kill or harm any individual who takes the jab.

He has called on the good people of Ghana to ignore all the naysayers who are spreading false misconceptions about the vaccine.

