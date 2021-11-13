YEN.com.gh's post about a UK based Ghanaian who advised individuals who are able to save Ghc2,000 a month to stay in Ghana has got many talking online

Many said the stated amount is not practical for most Ghanaians to afford to keep aside

A number of netizens shared that no one can change their minds about their decision to part ways with the country

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Okyere, a UK based Ghanaian recently stated during an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that if one has a good paying job which enables him or her save Ghc2,000 per month, there is no need moving abroad.

According to Yaw, earning money abroad is not always consistent.

There are days one may make more and days that very low income will be earned, he said.

DJ Nyaami in an interview with Yaw Okyere Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Many who saw the post had a lot of varying opinions about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has 6,000 reactions with more than 1,000 comments.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

John Sam replied:

Masa health care alone is a plus don't discourage any body from travelling.

Eric wrote:

Fallow Ghanaians don't let anyone tricks you with a foolish talk even health care alone is plus go and see pregnant women on bear floor in some of our hospitals do you see that in U.K ???? Do you see children leaning under trees Pls dnt come and spoil our mind.

From Michael Nii Armah:

Let's swap....a tree in UK is even more respected than an unemployed graduated in Ghana...thank you

Comfort Naa Kotey commented:

You see our black sense. Why don’t you allow others to experience their own adventures. If it’s that bad why do you leave your family to go there.

From IamEdrino:

The whole country will be empty soon. We will leave the President and his Ministers behind to govern themselves and their children .....

Fiifi Andoh wrote:

All his family members are with him in the UK oooooo but he doesn't want anyone to come there ...if u are working n they pay u 15$ an hour and u work for 6hours= 90$°=560gh¢ = 1day n I use even 50$ to pay bills won't I av enough to chill n save?..than to work the whole day in Ghana and take 11cedis 70pessaws how will I feed myself talk less of saving... foolishness

