Kubala King has sparked fresh attention with a series of videos from what appears to be a forest area in Sunyani

The clips come after his deportation from Scotland, where his first attempt at building the Kubala Kingdom drew international attention

His latest captions have left many Ghanaians talking as the controversial kingdom story takes a new turn

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Kubala King appears to have taken his controversial kingdom campaign to another level after sharing a series of videos from what looks like a forest area in Sunyani.

Kubala King’s kingdom dream moves to the Sunyani forest after deportation. Image credit: Moorish Southern Tribe

Source: TikTok

The self-styled king, who was recently deported from Scotland to Ghana, has been posting clips of himself in a jungle-like environment, dressed in his usual royal-themed attire with shells, white cloth and traditional ornaments.

Kubala King shared his mission in Ghana

In the videos, he is seen standing among trees and greenery while making bold declarations about Ghana, Africa and his mission.

In one of the videos, a caption read:

“Ghanaians shall no more depend on the Government for help.”

Another clip showed him stretching his hand toward the camera with the words:

“I have come to redeem the few who are chosen for my father Yahowah.”

In a separate post, he added: “Come to me all who are weary and I shall give you rest from my father Yahowah.”

Check out the TikTok post below:

The latest videos have sparked fresh conversation because they appear to mirror what he tried to do in Scotland before his deportation.

Kubala King gained international attention after he and a small group settled in a wooded area in the Scottish Borders, where they claimed to be establishing the Kingdom of Kubala.

The situation later led to eviction issues, a standoff with authorities and immigration problems before he was deported back to Ghana.

Kubala King spotted in Sunyani forest

Now in Sunyani, his new videos have made many believe he may be trying to rebuild the same kingdom idea on Ghanaian soil. The forest setting, his dressing and the tone of his messages have all added to that speculation.

One of his boldest captions read:

“Ghana, Africa, arise. Your Redemption has come. No more shall you suffer under a ‘democratic’ rule. Your King has come. Kubala ilizwe.”

Check out the TikTok post below:

In another video, Kubala King declared: “I am the Messiah, King of Kubala.”

A different post also showed him describing his new environment, writing: “I live in the Jungle with the beautiful birds, lizards, serpents and the trees; Kubala.”

Check out the TikTok post below:

The videos have drawn mixed reactions online. Some people see them as another dramatic chapter in his unusual journey, while others are worried about his well-being and the direction of the messages he continues to share.

For many Ghanaians, the concern is not only about the claims he is making, but also about how quickly the Kubala story has moved from Scotland to Sunyani.

What started as a foreign-based controversy has now entered local conversation, with many watching closely to see what he does next.

Kubala King’s return to Ghana has already generated attention, but these latest jungle videos suggest that his self-styled kingdom story may be far from over.

Kubala King arrives at location in Ghana he plans to build his kingdom after deportation. Image credit: Moors Northern Tribe

Source: UGC

Kubala King hyped up by Sunyani residents

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video circulating online captured the deported Kubala King in Sunyani seated by a roadside store as a crowd gathered around him.

People were heard chanting “Kubala” and hailing him as their king, creating a lively moment that quickly spread online.

His appearance has revived discussions about his earlier statement that his next kingdom would be established in Sunyani.

Source: YEN.com.gh