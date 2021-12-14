Bayo, a man with the handle, @mister_ade5 has caused a shake on Twitter after sharing a personal experience

According to him, dating a woman who already has a child gets difficult when she posts a picture of them & captions it 'my only happiness'

The post has since gone viral as numerous people rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts and experiences

A gentleman identified on social media as Bayo with the Twitter handle @mister_ade5 has gotten thousands of people laughing hysterically after sharing a personal experience he had while dating a single mother.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bayo gave subtle advice for men to be cautious when going for ladies who already have a child, as living with them can be quite dramatic.

"Dating a girl with a kid is not easy sometimes, just a little argument she uploads her kid and captions “my only happiness”, he posted.

Beautiful ladies laughing

Source: Getty Images

What social media users are saying

Within a short time, thousands of people started reacting to the post while many run to the comment section to share their thoughts and experiences.

Below are some captivating ones that were selected by YEN.com.gh.

@ndu_nancy mentioned:

And you! Why will you be stressing her instead of easing her pain? You don't know that being a single mother is stressful. Mbok! It's her only happiness oo

@Pimp80357600 said:

That one easy, she will keep malice with you for scolding the child for not doing his homework, and still beg you to talk to the child to do his homework

@gudvibes4ever_ indicated:

They want you to have 100 percent responsibility over the child and 0 percent authority, it's a lose lose cause that's not your kid.

@mr_chinaza confessed:

I miss being in a relationship, the drama , arguments, rough play , sex , tutorial , dates , cheating and every nasty things buts it’s peaceful over here thou, STAY SINGLE

