Honda Accord buyers in Ghana have been checking current prices as the sedan continues to attract attention in the used car market

The price update showed how much buyers may need for older, recent and fresh from port Accord models

Market listings suggested that trim, year, mileage and condition could strongly affect how much each model costs

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The Honda Accord remains one of the most respected sedans on Ghana’s car market, especially for buyers who want comfort, durability and road presence without moving into full luxury car territory.

Prices of Honda Accord in Ghana across model years explained by YEN.com.gh. Image credit: Freepik & BERRYMOTORS

Source: TikTok

Over the years, the Accord has built a strong reputation among Ghanaian drivers because of its smooth drive, spacious interior, strong engine options and decent resale value.

It is the kind of car many people consider when they want something more executive than a Civic, but still practical enough for everyday use.

In 2026, prices of the Honda Accord in Ghana vary widely depending on the model year, trim, mileage, condition and whether the car is locally used or foreign used. Older models are still available for buyers on a moderate budget, while newer models require serious money.

Honda Accord starting prices in Ghana

For buyers looking at the 2013 to 2015 Honda Accord, prices can fall between GH₵70,000 and GH₵140,000.

These models remain attractive because they still offer comfort and reliability, but buyers must pay attention to engine condition, suspension, gearbox and accident history.

Honda Accord mid-range model prices

The 2016 and 2017 models are also popular on the market. They offer a good balance of design, comfort and affordability. Depending on the trim and condition, buyers may need between GH₵88,000 and GH₵230,000 for these versions.

The 2018 to 2020 models sit in a higher price range. These are the newer shape Accords, and they attract buyers who want a sharper design, better interior features and improved technology.

In Ghana, these models can cost between GH₵198,000 and GH₵370,000, depending on whether it is a Sport, EX, EX L or Touring trim.

Honda Accord latest models prices

The 2021 to 2025 Honda Accord models are for buyers with a bigger budget. These cars are usually cleaner, newer and more attractive to people who want less stress after purchase.

Their prices can range from about GH₵218,000 to GH₵580,000, especially for high trim or low mileage units.

One important thing buyers must know is that the Accord is not priced by year alone. A clean older Touring model can cost more than a newer basic trim because of the features it carries.

Some buyers also prefer the Sport trim because of its sharper look, while others go for the EX L or Touring because of comfort and extra technology.

Mileage, duty status and maintenance history also matter.

A foreign used Accord with clean papers and low mileage will usually cost more than a locally used one. In the same way, a cheaper Accord may look attractive at first, but hidden faults can later turn into heavy repair costs.

For anyone planning to buy a Honda Accord in Ghana, proper inspection is very important.

Buyers should check the engine, gearbox, suspension, air conditioning, electrical system and accident history before making payment. It is also safer to confirm the duty documents and avoid rushing into deals that look too cheap.

The Honda Accord is no longer a cheap sedan, but it still gives buyers comfort, class and value when they choose the right one.

YEN.com.gh looks into the latest Honda CR-V prices in Ghana 2026 across all models. Image credit: onthisone_media

Source: TikTok

Honda CR-V latest prices in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Honda CR-V remains one of the most searched and trusted family SUVs on Ghana’s market, with demand staying strong despite rising prices across newer models.

Market checks showed a wide price gap between older locally used models and newer foreign used versions, with condition, mileage and trim level influencing prices.

Buyers were urged to go beyond price alone, as factors like accident history, duty status, engine condition and specifications can significantly affect the car's real value.

Source: YEN.com.gh