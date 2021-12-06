@_deoluwaa, a young man on Twitter has revealed that his classmate who used to drink and smoke back in JHS is now a pilot

According to @_deoluwaa, the gentleman was regarded a bad influence back in the day but he rather made it in life the greatest

A man who calls himself "Too broke to be sued" on Twitter and has the handle @_deoluwaa made a post that is getting thousands of people pouring out massive reactions and comments.

According to him, he once had a classmate back when he was in secondary school, who used to be cited as a classical example of a bad influence on other children.

"My classmate in secondary school was that bad child they warn you about. Smoking and drinking in school in JSS 2-3," the man recounted.

Interestingly, the young man who says he is currently not well-to-do, indicated that his friend who used to be the 'bad boy' has rather turned out to become a rich pilot.

"He is now a pilot in the US and owns his own plane/company. Emi overall best longitude, latitude, and attitude. But mi o ti ni bearing", the gentleman added.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments shared in the comment section of the post.

@DanielRegha mentioned:

The first duty of a parent is to impact good morals on his or her child so ur parents are right to warn u about smokers & alcoholics; The fact some make it big in life doesn't change that. Stop comparing ur life with others cos u don't know what they sacrificed to attain success.

@_deoluwaa indicated:

I dont understand the golden nuggets and pseudo-deep takes everyone is having. Kosi moral lesson kankan. This is just banter material. If you like, gift your child a pack of cigarettes on their 5th birthday, na you sabi.

Ghanaian lady rises from grass to grace

In another interesting report, Augustina Kwesie Osabutey, an adorable 28-year-old Ghanaian lady currently pursues her PhD after rising from a place of limited means.

In a one-on-one chat with YEN.com.gh's Edward Asare, Augustina indicated that she is at the South Dakota State University as a PhD student in Agricultural, Biosystems and Mechanical Engineering.

The young beauty also has a Master's Certificate in Ecological Restoration as well as a Master's Degree in Environmental Engineering from the Montana Technological University.

