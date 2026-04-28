Ghana’s recent cedi stability has triggered subtle shifts in local car pricing, with Kantanka automobile vehicles quietly entering a new conversation

Some of the brand’s most talked about models are now sitting at figures many buyers did not expect just months ago

The latest adjustments are beginning to change how Kantanka is compared to imported vehicles in Ghana’s market

Locally assembled vehicles from Kantanka Automobile are back in focus, not just for their presence on Ghana’s roads, but for how their prices are beginning to shift following recent changes in the cedi.

Latest market prices of Kantanka cars in Ghana after the currency rate drop. Image credit: Safo Kantanka jnr & Kantanka Automobile

Source: UGC

Over the past few months, Ghana’s currency has shown signs of stability, and that movement is gradually reflecting in the automobile space. For Kantanka, this has translated into price adjustments across some of its key models.

In a video posted on Kantanka Automobile’s YouTube page by their video marketer, the company shared updated figures for some of its vehicles currently on the market.

Prices of Kantanka vehicles after dollar drop

The Kantanka K71 Pro, one of the brand’s most visible compact SUVs, is currently selling around GH₵280,000, positioning it as one of the more accessible options within the lineup.

Moving up, the Kantanka Onantefo SUV, known for its larger size and family use appeal, is now going for about GH₵428,000, a figure that industry observers say is slightly lower than what was seen in previous months.

In the pickup category, the Kantanka Omama is currently priced around GH₵450,000, while the more heavy-duty Obrempong pickup is going for approximately GH₵588,000, keeping it at the higher end of the local market.

At the more affordable end, the Boafo tricycle, widely used for transport and small-scale business, is selling between GH₵55,000 and GH₵65,000, making it one of the most accessible Kantanka products available.

While Kantanka vehicles are assembled in Ghana, some parts are still sourced from outside, meaning currency shifts can still influence pricing.

What is becoming clear, however, is that the gap between locally assembled vehicles and imported options is starting to look different.

Watch the YouTube video below:

How is Kantanka competing with foreign brands?

For years, many buyers leaned heavily towards foreign brands, often citing pricing and perceived value. But with these recent adjustments, Kantanka Automobile is slowly entering a more competitive space.

Even so, imported cars still dominate the market, and price alone may not immediately change long-held preferences.

But as the cedi holds steady and pricing continues to adjust, more buyers are beginning to pay closer attention.

And in a market where cost plays a major role in decision-making, these shifts could shape how Ghana’s automobile space evolves in the months ahead.

A look at the Ghana-made Kantanka Omama pickup and the technology behind it. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Kantanka.

Source: UGC

Kantanka Omama twi voice alert system

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video circulating online showed the Kantanka Omama pickup speaking in Twi while reversing, warning people behind the vehicle to give way.

The Omama is a Ghana-made pickup truck designed to carry passengers and cargo while handling both city roads and rough terrain.

A Kantanka staff member mentioned during a presentation that the vehicle is priced at about GH¢450,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh