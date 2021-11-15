The Ghana Police Service has indicated that the 2021 police recruitment exercise has come to an end

Applicants who went through the process have praised the service for a smooth and orderly process

As compared to the other four services, applicants claim they were treated better

The Ghana Police Service has released a statement indicating that the 2021 police recruitment exercise has come to an end.

The statement indicated that the exercise came to an end on Sunday, November 14, 2021, across all the centers across the country.

Applicants who took the examinations and meet the pass mark will be contacted to move to the next stage of the process.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh on grounds of anonymity, one of the applicants who had applied for all four services (Police, Immigrations, Prisons, and Fire), said the police process was the smoothest amongst all.

According to him, when he got to the center where he was required to take his physical and documentation examinations, he spent just two hours going through the whole process.

He explained that, unlike the other services, there was no shouting and unnecessary intimidation but the police officers supervising the process spoke in a friendly manner to them.

The applicant stated that they were given chairs to sit down in an airconditioned space while they waited for their turns.

For someone who has gone through all four processes, he found the treatment from the police service quite admirable and humane.

He added that after his process, he and others present were given food as well as drinks to refresh themselves.

The post garnered some reactions from Ghanaians who are full of praise for people.

Dennis Akansele was appreciative of how well organised the recruitment process was.

Thank you, Ghana Police Service for the wonderful organization. God bless you.

Braimah Mahama praised the police service.

Great organizational skills by Ghana police and its leadership.

Emmanuel Don Afolabi described the process as the smoothest ever.

May God bless the IGP and Ghana Police Service for the smooth recruitment process. First ever smooth recruitment process in the history of Ghana. Kudos Ghana Police Service.

Yiripuo Abel had good things to say about the service.

Indeed the Ghana Police service has acted professionally through the just-ended screening. They provided a comfort zone for all individuals that partake in the process. Thank you Ghana Police service.

Bernice Williams said snacks were provided to them after the exams.

The IGP and the police are this time doing well. After the exams, we were given snacks in addition to bottled water.

Mhistah Odoi said this year's process has been the best so far in terms of transparency.

This year's recruitment exercise is so far the best in terms of transparency. So if you are not called for the next stage (medical) the pain will not be that hard. Because the exams you wrote, if it went well for you or not you know.

No protocol involved in fire service recruitment

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Alhaji Nuhu Gibril earlier debunked assertions that a protocol list has already been compiled of those to be enlisted.

According to him, the only system at play were the ones outlined by the officials supervising the procedures.

“There is no protocol. The system is there, the requirement is there, the people have applied. They are going through the second stage... the process is going on and that is the process we are following,” he said.

