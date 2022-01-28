Citi FM presenter Jessica Opare Saforo a.k.a. Jessica OS has quit the station after 17 years of dedicated service

Jessica OS's resignation is reported to have taken effect after her day's work on Friday, January 28, 2022

Her colleague at Citi FM, Bernard Avle has subtly confirmed the reports of Jessica's resignation in a Facebook post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Citi FM presenter Jessica Opare Saforo, popularly known as Jessica OS, has reportedly left the radio station.

According to a report YEN.com.gh sighted on Ghana Weekend, Jessica OS quit Citi FM on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Celebrity blogger Zionfelix also shared a photo of Jessica OS to announce her resignation while telling people not to blame her resignation on YouTube.

Jessica Opare Saforo has reportedly quit Citi FM Photo source: @jessicaosgh

Source: Instagram

Bernard Avle subtly confirms

Not long after the news of Jessica's resignation surfaced on social media, her colleague, Bernard Avle, lent credence to the reports.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In a post on his official Facebook page, Avle subtly confirmed the departure of Jessica while describing their time together at Citi FM as an absolute pleasure.

He also wished Jessica well in her future endeavours and prayed for God's guidance for her.

See his post below:

17 years with Citi FM

Jessica's resignation brings to an end her 17 years with the station. She joined Citi in 2005 in the station's early stages.

Jessica joined Citi FM from Vibe FM and she had already amassed about five years of experience as a broadcaster.

At Citi, she hosted some of the station’s topmost programmes including ‘Brunch in the Citi’, ‘Sex in the Citi’, ‘Sister Sister’, ‘Upside Down’ and ‘Traffic Avenue’ (formerly ‘Citi Drive’) which is Citi FM’s late afternoon show.

Rose through the ranks

Jessica's time at Citi FM saw her grow her profile from a regular presenter to the level of a manager.

At the time she is leaving, Jessica was Citi FM's Programmes Manager, in addition to being the host of ‘Traffic Avenue’ on Citi FM, and the host of ‘Sister Sister’ on both radio and television.

I am the voice behind "You have 1 minute remaining" - Jessica Opare Saforo

Meanwhile, Jessica Opare Saforo recently revealed that she is the one behind the automated voice on MTN.

According to her, the talent in doing voice-overs got her to do such a huge project. She was heard in the video proving her claims by repeating the famous lines.

Source: YEN.com.gh