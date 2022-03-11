The United States has issued a travel alert on Ghana, warning its citizens that they are targets of kidnap for ransom in the northern part of the country.

The advisory has been published on the website of the US embassy in Accra and was last updated on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The advisory also warns US citizens about possible "tribal disputes" in the Bono East, Bono, Savannah, Northern, North East, and Upper East Regions.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The United States government has warned its citizens in Ghana that they are targets of kidnap for ransom in the northern part of the country.

Making the security alert through its embassy in Accra, the US government noted, however, that the intelligence it has on the possible kidnap for ransom of its citizens in northern Ghana has not been substantiated.

The United States has warned its citizens in Ghana that they are targets for kidnap for ransom situations. Source: Twitter/@USEmbassyGhana

Source: Twitter

“The U.S. Embassy in Accra, Ghana, has received unsubstantiated information that U.S. citizens may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom in northern Ghana, to include the Upper East Region and the Upper West Region.

“U.S. citizens traveling in Ghana should exercise caution while visiting border areas, in particular the northern border, and be sure to stay abreast of any Security Alerts affecting those areas. Due to concerns over criminal activity in remote areas, travel of U.S. government personnel to the northern and northwestern border is currently limited,” portions of the alert published on the website of the US Embassy in Accra said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The ‘Level 2’ travel advisory on Ghana also stated that civil unrest due to tribal disputes can occur at any time in parts of the Bono East, Bono, Savannah, Northern, North East, and Upper East Regions.

“The likelihood for violence developing from a tribal dispute is greater in parts of these regions,” the alert cautioned.

The United States occasionally issues these country-specific travel alerts to serve as the first step for its citizens planning any trip to target countries or cautions its citizens already residing there.

Girlfriend Of Late Constable Emmanuel Osei Speaks As His Killer Gets Caught

An alleged girlfriend of late Constable Emmanuel Osei, the police officer who was killed during a bullion van attack in Jamestown has opened up in a recent interview.

In a WhatsApp audio sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young lady was heard recounting the police officer's relationship with his killer who has come to be known as Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah.

According to the young lady, many of the faces making rounds on social media alleged to be part of the bullion van robbery gang were not just Constable Osei's colleagues but were also close friends.

How Ghanaian Lecturer Mourned Death of His Colleagues Involved in Bullion Van Robbery Attack

Johnson Adusei-Poku, a lecturer at the National Police Training School (NPTS), has commiserated with the late police officers involved in the bullion van incident last year.

The armed robbery attack on the bullion van claimed the lives of Constable Emmanuel Osei, aged 25, and an eyewitness, Afua Badu, at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Joy News reports that four policemen and one civilian have been arrested for their involvement in the bullion van robberies that rocked Ghana last year.

Source: YEN.com.gh