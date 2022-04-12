The ECG has said it will cut power to the University of Ghana in the next three days over a GH¢33 million electricity debt

The notice is part of an ongoing campaign by the ECG to retrieve piled up debts and improve revenue

The ECG has since late last year embarked on the campaign to retrieve outstanding debts from both state and private institutions

The Electricity of Ghana (ECG) has served the University of Ghana with a disconnection notice in the next three days if it fails to pay a debt of over GH¢33 million for power.

According to a report by Citi News, the power debt covers power consumed on two separate metres.

On one metre, there is a debt of GH¢10, 926,147.53, while on another metre, there is a debt of GH¢22, 102,459.04.

The report stated that the University of Ghana has, since January 2021, paid only GH¢10.5 million in electricity bill payments.

ECG, Ghana’s foremost power distributor, has begun an aggressive campaign to recover debts owed by private and public institutions since last year.

So far, notable state institutions like the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and parts of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Organised Crimes Office have been hit by the electricity disconnection exercise over piled up debts.

Since November last year, the ECG has been working to improve its revenue collection and fight power theft.

As part of the exercise, a task force has moved from one institution to the next, serving disconnection notices or disconnecting power.

Source: YEN.com.gh