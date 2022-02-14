FixTheCountry convener Oliver Baker Vormawor charged with treason

An Ashaiman District Court has remanded into police custody one of the convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement, Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor for two weeks.

The police Monday charged Mr Barker-Vormawor with treason felony.

The court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway, denied a bail application saying the court did not have jurisdiction to grant the accused bail per the charge preferred against him.

He has been remanded into police custody for the next two weeks and is expected to reappear before the court on Monday, February 28, 2022.

