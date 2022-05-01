Ghana football legend turned author Asamoah Gyan broke down in tears at the launch of his book, LeGyandary

The acclaimed footballing star was crediting his elder brother, Baffour Gyan, for his role in the success of his (Asamoah's) career

Asamoah sat for an interview with the sports journalist Gary Al-Smith during the launch on Saturday, April 30

Ghana football legend turned author Asamoah Gyan was overwhelmed with emotions while crediting his elder brother, Baffour Gyan, at the launch of his book titled LeGyandary on Saturday.

The former Black Stars captain acknowledged his elder brother as the key person whose role elevated him and ensured the success of his career.

Emotional Gyan breaks down

In an interview with the sports journalist Gary Al-Smith during the launch on April 30, Gyan said:

''My brother is key; he's the one behind my success.''

Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer broke down in tears while talking about how his elder brother received backlash because of his unwavering support for him.

He said people sometimes criticize Baffour Gyan as a bad influence on him, Asamoah Gyan.

Fans of the Ghanaian football star have reacted to the video shared on YouTube by blogger Zionfelix.

PB said:

''I will always love you Asamoah Gyan ❤️.''

AMENUVEVE DELALORM commented:

''Asamoah Gyan is blessed and loved all over.''

Biosnr said:

''We bless God for the accomplished destiny of our beloved brother(Gyan).''

Bosty Wan added:

''The way I love Gyan I don’t know anyone who loves him like I did Much Love baby jet.''

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several dignitaries and personalities, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, were some top politicians who graced the occasion.

Other personalities who attended

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, and colleagues from both local and international football scenes, such as former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Togolese football legend Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, and a host of others, honoured the event.

Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, singers Becca and Hajia4Real are some personalities in the business and entertainment sectors who were present to support the Ghanaian striker.

Meanwhile, per a Facebook post by The Spectator GH, businessmen Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Kennedy Agyapong topped the list of buyers at the book launch after they picked up the first and second copies of Gyan's book at GH¢100,000.

Nana Cheddar and Kurt Okraku went for the third and fourth copies at GH¢50,000.

