Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has mourned with the Executive Director of Tobinco Group of Companies, Samuel Tobbin

He arrived at the funeral of the late mother of the Ghanaian business owner on Saturday, which is ongoing at the State House in Accra

A video of the vice-president walking towards the remains of Deaconess Margaret Tobin to pay his respect has emerged

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid respect as the Executive Director of Tobinco Group of Companies Samuel Tobbin buries his mother on Saturday, May 7.

The vice-president was spotted wearing all-black as he arrived at the funeral with his security details to mourn with the Ghanaian business owner.

Photos of Bawumia and Samuel Tobbin. Source: sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

In a video online, Dr Bawumia can be seen walking toward the remains of Deaconess Margaret Tobin to pay his respect before leaving to exchange pleasantries with other dignitaries at the burial ground.

Watch the video below:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Vicky Zugah Buries Mum

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, laid to rest her mother, Madam Beatrice Adzo Patu, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The Ghanaian movie personality lost her mother in January after she succumbed to a long battle with ill health.

''For five years, you fought. For five years, I waited for a miracle. For five years, you held on.

Constance Edjeani-Afenu: Ghana's First Female Brigadier-General Goes Home

Also, Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General, Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, has been laid to rest Friday, March 25, 2022.

The trailblazer's final internment followed a pre-burial service at the Garrison Methodist/Presbyterian Church in Burma Camp, where a post humus promotion from Brigadier-General to Major-General was conferred on her.

The late Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was first in most things during her distinguished career spanning 42 years in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Source: YEN.com.gh