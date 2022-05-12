The real estate sector in Ghana favours the seller more than the buyer due to a housing deficit experienced across the country

This has skyrocketed the prices of property in major cities such as Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi making it difficult to afford a decent home

Many property owners however are not able to get serious buyers for their houses because of certain grave mistakes they make which put people off

A lot of landlords in Ghana are smiling because of the consistent money they make on their rental homes. When it comes to selling houses, it is a different thing altogether. If you have a property you want to sell for some serious cash, below are some of the things you should avoid.

Hiding a Major Problem

Do not under any circumstance try to hide major problems such as leaky roofs and structural damages. Let people be fully aware of what they are getting even when it will affect the price tag on the property. When they eventually get to know about the problem after they have bought the house, it can land you in some serious trouble with the law.

Deciding to Avoid Real Estate Agents

It is almost impossible to avoid real estate agents. They are the ones on the ground who can reach potential buyers much faster than you possibly can. They will usually advertise your property on many real estate platforms, bring them for viewing and convince them to buy the house.

Putting up Unrealistic Price Tags

Unrealistic prices of properties are sure to drive many away. If you are not too sure how much to price a home, consult the services of a real estate agent or consultant. Also, check the prices of similar properties in the neighbourhood to give you a fair market price.

Selling Your House to Unqualified People

Some people may not have outright cash to purchase the property. They will rather opt for mortgage financing. Before you receive any money as a down payment on the house, be sure to do your checks to find out whether they are in the capacity to take and repay mortgage loans.

