Ibrahim Mahama's Son Ibrahim Jnr Chills in Dad's New Private Jet, Photos Trigger Reactions
- Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Jnr, has showcased his luxurious lifestyle with recent Instagram photos
- The son of the renowned businessman flaunted jet-setting moments and stylish outfits with a new hairstyle
- Reactions under the post showed mixed feelings about Ibrahim Jnr's new look and show of wealth
Ibrahim Jnr, the son of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, has set tongues wagging after flaunting his rich lifestyle online.
In new photos shared on Instagram, Ibrahim Jnr showed himself living the life, including a private jet moment.
The first photo showed the young man, dressed in white, standing beside what looked like a lake. In the second, he was captured walking on the street.
The third and fourth slides had him at different locations in all-black outfits. The fifth photo was of Ibrahim Jnr standing beside a luxury car.
In the last two slides, Jnr showed off his father's newly acquired private jet, one showing the aircraft on the tarmac and the other with the son inside the plane.
He looked relaxed with a smile as he checked something on his phone.
Apart from showing off his luxury life, one noticeable thing in Ibrahim Jnr's photos was the fact that he had cut his dreadlocks,
Sharing the photos, Ibrahim Jnr did not write any caption.
See Ibrahmi Jnr's Instagram post below:
Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's son's new photos
iam_cobby said:
"I’m becoming a millionaire cos of my kids. I want my kids to have a better life. I’m working hard✊✊."
topboy._ii said:
"Moneyyyyyyyy."
josephhosei said:
"🥲Missing the dreads lowkey."
kwadwo_williwise said:
"I love you, bro❤️ we are Dzata."
Inside Ibrahim Mahama's $2M car collection
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ibrahim Mahama wowed social media after a video showcased his elite racecar collection at a private event organised by his son.
His garage featured high-performance machines like the Porsche 992 GT3 RS, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, and Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce.
YEN.com.gh took a look at the vehicles parked in the billionaire's garage, highlighting their features and multi-million-dollar value.
In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the founder of BEKOFI Creatives and international marketing expert, Emmanuel Bonney, addressed the utility of flaunting wealth for powerful individuals.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh