Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Jnr, has showcased his luxurious lifestyle with recent Instagram photos

The son of the renowned businessman flaunted jet-setting moments and stylish outfits with a new hairstyle

Reactions under the post showed mixed feelings about Ibrahim Jnr's new look and show of wealth

Ibrahim Jnr, the son of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, has set tongues wagging after flaunting his rich lifestyle online.

Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Jnr, flaunts his private jet moments online. Photo source: @ibm_jnr

Source: Instagram

In new photos shared on Instagram, Ibrahim Jnr showed himself living the life, including a private jet moment.

The first photo showed the young man, dressed in white, standing beside what looked like a lake. In the second, he was captured walking on the street.

The third and fourth slides had him at different locations in all-black outfits. The fifth photo was of Ibrahim Jnr standing beside a luxury car.

In the last two slides, Jnr showed off his father's newly acquired private jet, one showing the aircraft on the tarmac and the other with the son inside the plane.

He looked relaxed with a smile as he checked something on his phone.

Apart from showing off his luxury life, one noticeable thing in Ibrahim Jnr's photos was the fact that he had cut his dreadlocks,

Sharing the photos, Ibrahim Jnr did not write any caption.

See Ibrahmi Jnr's Instagram post below:

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's son's new photos

iam_cobby said:

"I’m becoming a millionaire cos of my kids. I want my kids to have a better life. I’m working hard✊✊."

topboy._ii said:

"Moneyyyyyyyy."

josephhosei said:

"🥲Missing the dreads lowkey."

kwadwo_williwise said:

"I love you, bro❤️ we are Dzata."

Inside Ibrahim Mahama's $2M car collection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ibrahim Mahama wowed social media after a video showcased his elite racecar collection at a private event organised by his son.

His garage featured high-performance machines like the Porsche 992 GT3 RS, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, and Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce.

YEN.com.gh took a look at the vehicles parked in the billionaire's garage, highlighting their features and multi-million-dollar value.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the founder of BEKOFI Creatives and international marketing expert, Emmanuel Bonney, addressed the utility of flaunting wealth for powerful individuals.

Source: YEN.com.gh