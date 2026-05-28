The FBI arrested former CIA official David Rush in Virginia on May 19 after agents found more than 300 gold bars worth approximately $40m at his home

Rush reportedly requested tens of millions in gold and foreign currency from the CIA in 2025, claiming they were work expenses, but much of the funds later disappeared

The suspect allegedly fabricated his entire CV, including a Navy pilot background and multiple advanced degrees, and worked for the CIA undetected for 17 years

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly arrested a former official of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) over an alleged $40m scam.

Former CIA Official David Rush Arrested by FBI Over Alleged $40 Million Gold Theft

Source: Facebook

According to reports, David Rush was arrested in Virginia on May 19 after FBI agents searched his home and found more than 300 gold bars worth approximately $40m, about $2 million in cash, and roughly 35 luxury watches, mostly Rolexes.

CNN reports that the senior CIA official requested tens of millions of dollars’ worth of gold and foreign currency in 2025, claiming it was for work-related expenses, but much of it later went missing.

According to the FBI, Rush applied multiple times to work for the government but was not hired. He eventually made it through after lying comprehensively on his CV, including claims of being a Navy pilot and multiple advanced degrees.

David Rush reportedly worked for the CIA for 17 years without his deception being discovered.

According to a statement, he was arrested after an internal investigation identified discrepancies that were forwarded to the FBI.

“After a CIA internal investigation identified potential violations of the law, CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the information to the FBI for a law enforcement investigation,” an FBI statement provided to CNN said.

“The FBI is working closely with our partners at the CIA and the Department of Justice as we continue to investigate this matter fully. We are committed to following the facts, ensuring accountability, and pursuing justice in accordance with the law,” it concluded.

Rush is charged with criminal theft of public funds and remains in custody ahead of a detention hearing in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Below is a Facebook post with details of David Rush's FBI arrest.

Source: YEN.com.gh