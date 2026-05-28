A Ghanaian man in South Africa has refused to return to Ghana despite the government's offer of free evacuation of citizens

However, one Ghanaian living in South Africa said he is not willing to return to Ghana and gave reasons for his stance

The young Ghanaian recounted how he travelled to South Africa and the relationship he enjoys with other South Africans

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Clifford, a Ghanaian man living in South Africa, said he is not willing to return to Ghana despite the ongoing xenophobic attacks.

According to Clifford, even though Ghanaians are registering at the High Commission in South Africa to be flown back home, he would not do the same.

Clifford, a Ghanaian man in South Africa, refuses to return home despite xenophobic attacks. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook

Source: UGC

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Clifford said he got his visa in 2013 but travelled to South Africa in April 2014.

The native of Asokore-Mampong said, aside from working as a loctician he also sold cars on the side.

"I buy cars, repair the broken parts and sell them. I also work as a loctician."

Clifford said he has unsold cars and would only return to Ghana after selling them.

"I've invested all my money in my car business. As of now, I have three cars I need to sell. If I don't sell them, I will have no money. I have invested everything I have in the car business."

"If I sell the cars, I will pay for my plane ticket and return without the government help. I also think that returning to Ghana without any capital will not help me. Who will take care of me when I return?" he added.

Clifford disclosed that his initial intention was to use the three cars for delivering services. However, he has decided to sell them.

He added that he is a love relationship with a South African lady.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Ghanaian in SA's story stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@O.T-x9v said:

"I think the Ghana government should make it duty-free for these guys to ship their stuff back home."

@josico02 wrote:

"When he starts crying, no one will be bothered."

@henrydordo9378 said:

"This one is truly different. But some Ghanaians say that where they live is far from such violence."

@Christian_Traveler wrote:

"The Bible says: What profits a man, if he gains the whole world but loses his soul. We place so much emphasis on earthly and material possessions that some are willing to die trying to hold on to them. Until I see a person buried with their house, car, money and possessions, I will never put my hope and trust in possessions. Material things have “utility” value and nothing else. I have seen lots of rich folks miserable, depressed, and suicidal. Bro, forget about 3 cars. My friends’ senior brother died and left 5 cars, 3 houses, 17 acres of land, and a few thousand pounds. He did not have a wife or child[ren]."

@NicholasMensah-h8i said:

"I lived and worked in South Africa for 7 years before leaving for the USA. This situation has been like this for a long time. However, the situation is different this time."

@hellenappiagyei2355 wrote:

"My brother, don't be stubborn, listen to advice and come home."

@josico02 said:

"If you don’t have legal documents, then masa come back. Truth be told, an illegal stay is not the right thing."

Source: YEN.com.gh