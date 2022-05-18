Universities in Ghana are top destinations for many African countries when it comes to pursuing quality education in Africa

The country has earned its reputation in education through stellar academic performances and having an enabling environment that promotes learning

Some universities in Ghana are known for specific subject areas which makes it a lot easier to determine which of them to attend

Tertiary education in Ghana is one of the best in Africa. A quick glimpse at various campuses will reveal the different nationalities that grace our schools. YEN.com.gh has put together a list of some of the best universities in Ghana that you or your ward should attend.

University of Ghana

The University of Ghana in Legon is Ghana's premier and largest university. It was recently declared as the tertiary institution with the top scientists in Ghana. The school is well-known for programmes such as Business Administration, Law and other art-related programmes.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, popularly known as KNUST, is one of the top universities in Ghana and usually competes with the University of Ghana for the number one spot.

As its name suggests, it focuses on science and technology-related courses. It is popularly known for its engineering programmes.

University of Cape Coast

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Cape Coast in the Central region has a reputation for being a "much learning, no fun" university that is focused on achieving high results. The campus sits on a seafront overlooking the Atlantic ocean.

The university is popular for its education-related programmes. It is a great place for people who will want to enter the teaching field.

Ashesi University

Ashesi University is a private university located in Berekuso, a town in the Eastern region of Ghana. It is a top destination for international students and is well-known for its high academic excellence and state of the art facilities.

They have non-conventional teaching methods that make them stand out wherever they go. Most Ashesi graduates are usually preferred over other people when searching for a job.

