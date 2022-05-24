Police have arrested one of two robbers on a motorbike who attacked an elderly woman at a community in Dansoman

a Police said the other robber is on the run but they have promised to bring him in to face the law

The video of the two robbers attacking the elderly woman went viral prompting many to call on police to step up their game; many have praised the police after the arrest

Police have revealed that they have arrested one of two robbers on a motorbike captured on a CCTV camera attacking an elderly woman at Dansoman in Accra.

One of the robbers captured by the police. His identity has not been released.

Source: Facebook

In a short statement, police reveal that the special anti-robbery squad carried out an intelligence-led operation that led to the arrest of the robbery suspect.

His accomplice is currently being pursued for the daylight street robbery at Dansoman,” police said.

“We want to assure the public that we shall get the other suspect to face justice,” the police said.

The robbery incident occurred on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Dansoman Exhibition. A CCTV nearby captured two robbers on a motorbike approaching a woman before one of them forcefully took her handbag.

The woman fell to the ground when the robber was attacking her and tried to hold on to the bag. But the robber hit her a few times, compelling her to let go of the bag.

Many people who took to the comments section of the police statement on Facebook praised them for swiftly bringing the thieves to book.

@Yaw Dee praised the police for being swift:

"Wow Ghana police well done. you've been exceptional and very quick in arresting him .This would have taken the Met police months to investigate. God bless you."

@Nana Obiri-Yeboah wants police to work harder to weed out the "nation wreckers".

"Great work done. let’s keep fishing out all the nation wreckers in our societies. But Please Ghana Police Service, we don’t want to hear any mysterious death of any suspect. Allow them to face the full length and strength of the law. Thank you."

@Bediako Agyekum Kofi prayed for the Lord's protection for the police.

"Good work. I pray the Lord protect you guys and keep you safe."

Source: YEN.com.gh