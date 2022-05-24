The Lands Ministry has said there are no records of lands owned by the late Sir John at Achimota Forest and Sakumonor Ramsar site as listed in his will

The Minister, Abdulai Jinapor said in a statement that the leaked will is a matter of litigation at the courts

The Minister has therefore directed the Lands and Forestry commissions to deem the claimed ownership of lands at Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site void

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has said its investigations into listed land properties in the leaked will of Sir John reveal he does not own any lands at the Achimota Forest area and the Sakumonor Ramsar.

In a press statement dated May 24, 2022, the Minister, Abdulai Jinapor, said the preliminary investigations also reveal that the will of the former Forestry Commission boss and NPP politician is a subject matter of litigation in the courts.

Abdulai Jinapor is Lands and Natural Resources Minister. Source: Facebook/@Samuel-A-Jinapor

Portions of the statement reads as follows:

“Further checks at the Lands and the Forestry Commissions, the repositories of the records of the lands in question, show no record of ownership of Lands at, the Achimota Forest or the Sakumono Ramsar Site, by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

“That said, given the totality of the circumstances of the said allegations, I, as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, have directed the Lands and Forestry Commissions to deem any ownership of lands, both, in the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie as void and are to take the appropriate actions accordingly,” the statement said.

Sir John's claim in his will that he owned a land at the Sakumonor Ramsar site raised eyebrows because the site is a wetlands site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar convention. The Sakumono Ramsar site provides for national action and international cooperation regarding the conservation of wetlands, and wise sustainable use of their resources.

Documents Covering Sir John’s Listed Lands In Will Requested By Government

