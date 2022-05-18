A man of God has threatened to invoke the power of a deity to curse the police for compiling a false report about the death of Albert Donkor, a youth of Nkoranza

The Anglican priest, who is a relative to Albert said had he not been a priest he would surely have fallen on the gods

His threat follows a police report on the death of Albert Donkor which states, among other things, that he was a robbery suspect

An Anglican priest and an uncle to the 28-year-old man allegedly killed by police at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region has threatened to invoke a deity to curse the police for lying.

Reverend Father Mathias Sarkodie threatened to invoke a deity on the police because, according to him, they have concocted stories to frame up the murder of his nephew.

“if not for the fact that I am a Reverend Minister, I would have invoked a deity to curse the police for their fabricated ‘armed robbery’ report over the death of my nephew,” he said.

A report by The Newsroom Online indicates he made the comment on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The comments by Rev Sarkodie follow a police report on the killing. The report stated that Albert Donkor, who was a satellite television dish installer, in the company of a gang of five, were involved in a series of armed robbery attacks including two robbery incidents on April 19 and 20.

The family of the deceased young man has since vehemently rejected the police report, claiming their relative was slain by the police for reasons best known to them.

Reverend Father Mathias Sarkodie, who is the spokesperson for the family, stated that the issue has been handed over to the family’s lawyer.

“But for reasons that I am a Christian, the police deserve to be cursed by a deity to face the wrath of the gods," he stressed.

Meanwhile, during a protest by the youth of the town over the death of Albert Donkor on Tuesday afternoon, one person, Victor Owusu, was killed when they clashed with armed police.

Video Of A Police Officer Firing A Gun At Nkoranza Gets Many Worried

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that a video that captures a police officer firing a gun in the town has gotten many on social media worried about police administration's gun and crowd control tactics.

The youth of Nkoranza had been protesting the suspected killing of one Albert Akwasi Donkor, a popular youth of the predominantly farming community, by police.

Angry youth reportedly attacked the Nkoranza Municipal Police Headquarters and freed at least six suspects in custody on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

