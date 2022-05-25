Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has partnered with CNN for the release of secret videos that capture the dangers of being a journalist in Ghana

The video, which is set for release this week on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10 pm on CNN, has attracted some negative comments on social media

Some people on Facebook thought Anas was corrupt and hides behind his investigative journalism work to break the law

Ghana’s foremost investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has teamed with global news network, CNN, for a new documentary that exposes the dangers of practising journalism in Ghana.

The documentary will give the world never-seen-before images of how deadly it is to practice journalism in Ghana.

In a post on Facebook about the upcoming exposé Anas writes:

“When does journalism become dangerous? CNN sat down with Anas Aremeyaw Anas to discover what it's like to speak truth to power in Ghana, West Africa.”

The documentary is scheduled for a premiere on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10 pm.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who was named the 2021 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Foreign Journalist of the Year, has in the past produced groundbreaking exposé on corruption in public and private institutions. His exposés on judicial corruption and graft among administrators Ghana's football remain some of his controversial works.

However, after announcing his upcoming report on the dangers of journalism in Ghana on Facebook on Tuesday, May 24, some people stormed the comments section of his post to criticise him and his previous work.

@Julius Kafui posted a scathing attack on the investigative journalist:

“Anas is more corrupt than any media personnel in the country Anas?? Tweeeaaaa.”

@Yaw Ntiamoah thinks investigative journalists like Anas distort facts and only try to advance their self-interests:

“Journalism becomes dangerous when Ghanaian investigative journalists record people & make a completely different story with that recording. Again it becomes dangerous when investigative journalists call people to demand bribe to kill stories. Lastly,it becomes dangerous when an investigative journalist go round with landgurds & beat people up to takes their land. That is when journalism becomes dangerous in Ghana so tell the BBC ppl. Bogus journalists we have.”

@Samuel Mensah felt the threat of being a journalist in Ghana has been caused by journalists themselves:

“Journalism becomes dangerous when the journalist acts foolishly. Journalist are not super human... You cannot act foolishly to destroy some one and expect to be spared...”

Some commentators also felt Anas has gone quiet under this government.

@Bright Abia Emmanuel wrote: “You're doing well. But it seems under this govt, you've gone into hiding.”

But a few other comments praised Anas for risking his life for investigative journalism.

@Joe Yussif Joe posted: “Allah protects you I know things are not that easy to take such a risk.”

