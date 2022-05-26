How Yellow Card Is Closing The Financial Literacy Gap In Ghana

As the world tends towards a more digital economy, the need to close financial literacy gaps arises, especially among us Ghanaians.

In the last decade, digital currencies have become one of the biggest financial revolutions around the world at large. This has disrupted what we know as money today and calls for swift action for financial literacy.

Yellow Card Is Closing The Financial Literacy Gap In Ghana

Crypto Adoption In Ghana

According to Finder, Ghana has one of the fastest adoption indexes for cryptocurrency across the world with over 50% of its population owning a Bitcoin.

While this is impressive, there is a lot to be done as many do not understand the technology behind this cryptocurrency.

Barely 10% of those who own bitcoin can truly explain how and where bitcoin is a store of value or not. This is why the amazing work going on by Yellow Card to ensure financial inclusion in Africa is highly recommended. Financial literacy is important for every society, especially here in Ghana.

Introducing The Yellow Card Academy

The Yellow Card Academy is your one-stop knowledge bank for financial education in Africa. Dubbed the financial inclusion hub for Africa, Yellow Card is offering financial literacy by offering quality guides into traditional and new age finance.

Yellow Card has something for everyone whether you're a beginner or an expert. From new-age finance topics like investment, budgeting, financial planning, investment due diligence, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain and general industry updates.

If you must maximise the new age revolution of finance, financial literacy and technology interaction are required. With only a mobile phone, Yellow Card allows you to buy bitcoin in Ghana in seconds.

It provides everyone in Ghana and across Africa an opportunity to gain financial awareness and global inclusion.

Road To Financial Literacy In Ghana

The road to financial literacy is never an easy one. However, financial literacy remains the key to human and system development.

It is said that money makes things happen and this is why Yellow Card's vision of financial inclusion through financial literacy is unique and revolutionary.

Ghana has also been one of the countries making moves to ensure financial literacy is achieved. Recently, it proposed its own Central Bank Digital Currency, CBDC token tagged E-cedi through the Bank Of Ghana.

This is strategic for the new age of financial revolution in cryptocurrencies. Yellow Card is also home to the safe trade and exchange of various cryptocurrencies and will continue its journey of financial literacy for all.

